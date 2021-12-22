Stefanik introduces Employer-Directed Skills Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently introduced the Employer-Directed Skills Act.
According to a press release, 125,000 adult and dislocated workers exit a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act training program each year, and only a third are employed in a related occupation two quarters after completion.
The legislation would allow employers to identify prospective workers to participate in a skills development program selected by the employer, expand eligible programs to include work-based learning provided by the employer or an outside program from a third-party provider, and provide partial reimbursements for the costs of upskilling programs through an Employer-Directed Skills Account.
“Millions of Americans remain out of the workforce, even while employers across the country are struggling to hire workers,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to introduce the Employer-Directed Skills Act to provide an innovative solution to empower both workers and job creators."
Jones congratulates U.S. Presidential Scholars award nominee
ALBANY — On Thursday, State Assemblymember D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) congratulated Northern Adirondack Central School District student Samantha Hart on being one of only 20 students statewide who were nominated for a U.S. Presidential Scholars award.
According to a press release, the program recognizes and honors high school seniors for academic, creative, career and technical accomplishments.
"Despite two years of challenges and disruptions to our school system, Samantha’s work ethic and dedication to bettering her community has never wavered," Jones said in a statement.
"I wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors and am confident that she’ll succeed at whatever she puts her mind to.”
The release said Hart is currently ranked first in her class and is involved in numerous afterschool activities.
She is president of the drama club, treasurer of the business club and is a member of the tennis team, Key Club and youth court. She also volunteers at her church.
Hart hopes to pursue a career as an attorney.
