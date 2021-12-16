Stefanik votes for medical research bills
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently voted in favor of two bills that would support research and access to therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and cardiovascular disease.
According to a press release, the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act would require the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to award grants to eligible entities to facilitate patients' access to investigational drugs that diagnose or treat ALS, and require the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to award grants to public and private entities to cover the costs of research and development of drugs that diagnose or treat ALS and other severely debilitating neurodegenerative diseases.
The Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act would expand research on valvular heart disease and its treatment, and direct the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop best practices to treat valvular heart disease and carry out other projects to increase awareness of and reduce deaths from the disease.
“I am proud to support legislation that supports access and treatment to diseases that impact so many North Country families,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I will continue this work to increase access to and the effectiveness of treatments for cardiovascular disease, as well as treatments and a cure for ALS."
Gillibrand pushes for centers of excellence
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) again pushed for passage of the COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act, a bill she introduced earlier this year.
According to a press release, the legislation would authorize the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to designate eligible academic medical centers as “Centers of Excellence” to address COVID–19, including testing and diagnostics, patient care, mental health of health care workers and caregivers, health and health disparities, research, education and training.
It would authorize $500,000,000 total for the program and provide $10,000,000 to at least 10 academic medical centers for real-time response efforts to COVID-19 and for future pandemic preparedness.
“The omicron variant, and the recent news that cases of the variant have been confirmed in New York, are a reminder that COVID is not over and that tackling pandemics and public health challenges is — and will be — an ongoing effort," Gillibrand said in a statement.
“The bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act would provide critical startup funding to strengthen our nation’s emergency response preparedness as we battle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, improve our response to new variants and build resiliency against any future pandemics or public health crises.”
Stefanik cosponsors fire station construction bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently cosponsored the Assistance to Firefighters Fire Station Construction Act.
According to a press release, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administers grants to help staff fire departments and assist in equipping and training personnel, but these grants do not include funding for facility construction or improvements.
The bill would create a grant program within FEMA for the construction and upgrades of fire and emergency medical service facilities.
“Our North Country firefighters selflessly answer the call to serve day or night, and our first responders deserve to have the resources they need to effectively protect our communities,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I have visited and toured countless fire stations across our district, and I am proud to support this bill to deliver needed funding.”
