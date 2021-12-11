Gillibrand introduces MODERN WIC Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) introduced the More Options to Develop and Enhance Remote Nutrition in WIC Act (MODERN WIC).
According to a press release, the bill would codify two waivers granted through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act which allowed participants to get WIC certification or re-certification through video conference or phone, and allowed them to receive their WIC benefits on WIC EBT cards through mail or remote issuance, as opposed to physically picking up or reloading benefits in person at a WIC office.
The legislation would additionally invest $60 million to modernize WIC.
“Bringing the WIC program into the 21st century will make these essential benefits more accessible than ever before,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Something as simple as loading a WIC EBT card should be easy and flexible, and should never be a roadblock that keeps families from putting food on the table. The MODERN WIC Act would provide the investments and upgrades needed so that all children and infants can have a healthy start to life.”
Stefanik sponsors bill to project 340B drug pricing program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) has sponsored legislation aimed at protecting hospitals from losing eligibility for the 340B drug pricing program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, during the pandemic many hospitals halted elective procedures and patients avoided nonurgent health care services.
The resulting volume loss is compromising hospitals' eligibility to participate in the program, which if lost could give patients less access to affordable drugs.
The bill would ensure protections for all hospitals whose 340B participation has been impacted or is at risk of being impacted by COVID-19.
“Residents of the North Country and our rural hospitals should not lose access to this critical drug pricing program due to changes stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“Losing access to this program would make it increasingly difficult for North Country hospitals to administer lifesaving drugs at a discounted price to patients in need. The 340B Program is essential to providing access to health care for North Country communities, and I will continue to fight for it.”
Gillibrand introduces Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently introduced the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act.
According to a press release, the bill would would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to initiate the process of holding Federal Milk Marketing Order (FMMO) hearings within six months, allowing producers and industry to consider and review proposals that could change Class I skim milk pricing.
This way, the producers who understand these dynamics firsthand will have a voice in formulating any potential changes in calculating the price of Class I milk, the release said.
“When the dairy pricing system isn’t working for farmers, the economic ramifications are felt across the country," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"I heard from producers across the industry firsthand during my subcommittee hearing on dairy pricing and the message was clear: our dairy pricing system is inadequate, out of date and working against producers.
"This bill is a great first step and I look forward to continuing efforts on broader FMMO modernization.”
Stefanik urges prioritization of emerging technologies
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ahead of the Summit for Democracy, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently co-signed a letter to President Joe Biden urging his administration to prioritize tech cooperation with democratic allies.
According to a press release, the letter specifically requests focus, among other things, on developing, and offering to global customers, trusted 5G and future generations communications equipment to compete with Chinese state-owned companies such as Huawei and ZTE; promoting the development of a democratic network to secure high-tech supply chains and cooperation among tech companies in democratic states to scale emerging technologies; and establishing frameworks for the development of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies in a manner that is ethical and consistent with democratic values.
“The United States cannot afford to fall behind in emerging technologies as our foreign adversaries, such as Russia and China, undoubtedly use these technologies to promote authoritarianism and threaten democracy,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“The Chinese Communist Party is already leading the world in critical emerging technologies, including in 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Joining with our allies to develop and deploy our own emerging technologies is the best way to challenge China’s goal of total global technology leadership and authoritarianism."
Schumer pushes for at-home COVID tests
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently praised the Biden administration for preparing a plan to be released next month that would have insurance companies reimburse the cost of at-home COVID tests.
Ahead of that, he wanted a surge of rapid at-home tests sent to New York community health centers and mobile sites across the state, a press release said.
“While many portions of the country are waiting for the omicron variant to arrive, New York already has cases — but this doesn’t mean we should panic," Schumer said in a statement. "It means we should be planning.
"Right now, these at-home tests are pretty affordable across the country, but they’re not free, but they should be. So, I am asking for the feds to send a surge of these to New York CHCs and their mobile sites where they should come at no cost. We should be arming the public with at-home tests to stay ahead of this (omicron) variant into the winter."
Schumer: Extend pause on student loan payments
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently called on the Biden administration to extend the pause on student loan payments beyond the current expiration date of Jan. 31, 2022.
According to a press release, new data from the Student Debt Crisis Center and Savi says, even among fully-employed borrowers, 89% say they are not financially secure enough to begin making student loan payments on Feb. 1.
“The student loan payment pause expires in just 57 days, but we are still in the pandemic, and the borrowers were saving an average of $393 a month, which has been critical amid COVID,” Schumer said in a statement.
“If we don’t extend the pause on payments, then that horrendous interest will pile up at a time when too many are still not financially prepared to shoulder a giant monthly bill. Moreover, with omicron spreading, the uncertainty with what happens next demands at least one more extension of the student loan payment pause."
Stefanik, Wittman Announce Progress on Establishing Afghanistan Commission
Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Congressman Rob Wittman (R-Va.) today announced the inclusion of several provisions to establish a commission on the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY2022).
“As Congress prepares to vote for the final NDAA, I am proud that a number of our provisions to establish an Afghanistan Commission are included in the final defense bill,” Stefanik said. “After Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, it is absolutely essential that we have an objective and thorough examination of America’s longest war to ensure the United States never again makes the same mistakes that were made in Afghanistan. Through the creation of this commission, the American people will be provided with critical oversight for the sake of our national security. I look forward to this Commission’s establishment and the recommendations they will provide to ensure we maintain our strength and respect on the world stage following Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.”
“After twenty years, trillions of dollars spent, and thousands of American lives lost in Afghanistan, the American people deserve an objective review of our strategies and conduct in the country. From the initial military invasion
GILLIBRAND STATEMENT ON THE GUTTING OF BIPARTISAN MILITARY JUSTICE REFORMS BY HOUSE AND SENATE ARMED SERVICES LEADERSHIP
Washington, D.C. – Addressing the gutting of bipartisan military justice reforms by House and Senate Armed Services leadership, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand issued the following statement:
“As sexual assault survivor advocates warned would happen for months, House and Senate Armed Services leadership have gutted our bipartisan military justice reforms behind closed doors, doing a disservice to our service members and our democracy. Committee leadership has ignored the will of a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate and a majority of the House in order to do the bidding of the Pentagon. This disregards the calls of service members, veterans and survivors who have fought for an impartial and independent military justice system. Worse yet, DoD successfully undercut Defense Secretary Austin’s proclaimed commitment to removing sex crimes from the chain of command and ignored President Biden’s public support for removing felonies from the chain of command.
“Despite claims otherwise, the NDAA does not remove the convening authority from military commanders. Removing that authority from commanders is critical. To quote Secretary Austin’s own panel, “The DoD Office of the Special Victim Prosecutor structure must be, and must be seen as, independent of the chains of command of the victim and of the accused all the way through the Secretaries of the Military Departments. Anything less will likely be seen as compromising what is designed to be an independent part of the military justice process, thus significantly undermining this recommendation…Finally, because of the breadth and depth of the lack of trust by junior enlisted Service members in commanders, it was determined that the status quo or any variation on the status quo that retained commanders as disposition authorities in sexual harassment, sexual assault, and related cases would fail to offer the change required to restore confidence in the system.”
“This bill represents a major setback on behalf of service members, women and survivors in particular. However, we will not stop seeking true military justice reforms for our brave service members and I will continue to call for an up or down floor vote.”
Stefanik Applauds Final Passage of National Defense Bill
N.Y. Congresswoman Secures Wins for Fort Drum and the North Country
Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, released the following statement after she voted to pass the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022.
“As the leading advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, I am proud to successfully deliver critical results in this year’s NDAA to strengthen the Fort Drum community, fully equip our troops, increase our military readiness, and support the families of servicemembers in our district,” Stefanik said. “I worked with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to successfully craft this critical legislation to provide for a strong national defense, especially after the United States’ failed withdrawal from Afghanistan and as our adversaries in Russia and China rapidly develop their own militaries for the 21st Century. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration’s defense budget fell far short of meeting our national security needs. That is why I am proud to have worked with my colleagues to pass a NDAA which puts taxpayer dollars to good use by strengthening our military and providing our brave men and women in uniform with the resources they need to keep us safe. I commend the House for coming together to pass this essential piece of legislation, and I will continue to be an outspoken advocate for our troops and military families.”
This final NDAA provides for $768 billion in total defense spending for FY2022. Throughout the process, Stefanik introduced and fought to include a number of provisions to support Fort Drum, the 10th Mountain Division, and military families, including the following highlights:
Supporting Our Servicemembers and Their Families
Authorizes a 2.7% pay raise for our troops
Expands the in-home childcare for servicemembers pilot program to provide financial assistance for in-home childcare
Requires reporting on facility improvement for Child Development Centers
Establishes a Casualty Assistance Reform Working Group to improve the casualty affairs programs
Strengthening Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division
Supports our 10th Mountain Division warfighters by providing $33 million to extend the range of the MQ-1 Gray Eagle – an unmanned aircraft at Fort Drum
Funds technology upgrades at military bases, including Fort Drum
Funds the procurement of Arctic equipment to ensure soldier safety and readiness for units deployed to Arctic regions, including the 10th Mountain Division
Authorizes $1.12 billion for upgrades of the Stryker armored vehicle used by the U.S. Army
Provides $26 million for Army procurement of critical firetrucks and firefighting equipment
Provides $27 million for the Wellfield Expansion Resiliency Project at Fort Drum
Fighting for Wins for the North Country
Funds the procurement of advanced bomb suits made in NY-21
Funds partnerships for research to improved defense technology with institutions of higher education like Clarkson University
Acquires an additional MQ-4C Triton, an aircraft that sources components from advanced manufacturers in NY-21
Authorizes funding for the cleanup of unexploded ordinance on military installations
Keeping Pace with Emerging Technologies in the 21st Century
Authorizes funds to implement recommendations from the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence – established by Congresswoman Stefanik – including the improvement of digital technical skills in the military and progress for the creation of a U.S. Digital Service Academy
Establishes pilot programs with technology incubators and small businesses to ensure our military can rapidly acquire the best emerging technologies
Improves recruitment and retention of technical and scientific talent in the DoD with expanded scholarships and benefits
Strengthening Nuclear Arsenal and Deterring Foreign Adversaries
Stefanik has been a leading advocate for the modernization of our strategic arsenal that can defend our homeland and deter our foreign adversaries. Read her op-ed in Real Clear Defense on the need for a stronger missile defense system here.
Provides $2.5 billion for the modernization of our ground-based strategic weapons
Reverses President Biden’s cuts to missile defense
Supports the Next Generation Interceptor to protect the U.S. homeland from ICBM threats
Establishing an Independent Afghanistan Commission
In September, Stefanik and Wittman introduced legislation to establish the National Commission on United States Involvement in Afghanistan.
Creates an independent commission to examine America’s involvement in Afghanistan and provide recommendations and reports aimed at enhancing foreign policy and national security decision making
Now, the final NDAA will be sent to the President to be signed into law.
in 2001, to assistance for the Afghan Government, to the failed withdrawal in August, this Afghanistan commission will provide answers to critical questions on both the United States’ successes and failures in Afghanistan. The inclusion of this provision in the NDAA is both encouraging and necessary, and I hope to see my colleagues on both sides of the aisle join us in pursuing a complete accounting of what transpired in Afghanistan,” Wittman said.
In September, Stefanik and Wittman introduced legislation to establish the National Commission on United States Involvement in Afghanistan.
The Afghanistan Commission in the FY2022 NDAA includes provisions and language from multiple pieces of legislation aimed at establishing an Afghanistan Commission, including the Stefanik-Wittman bill. This independent commission will examine America’s involvement in Afghanistan and provide recommendations and reports aimed at enhancing foreign policy and national security decision making.
Stefanik Advances Legislation to Support Cardiovascular Research, ALS Therapies
Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik today advanced two pieces of legislation to support research and access to therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and cardiovascular disease, respectively.
“I am proud to support legislation that supports access and treatment to diseases that impact so many North Country families,” Stefanik said. “I will continue this work to increase access to and the effectiveness of treatments for cardiovascular disease, as well as treatments and a cure for ALS. I know this bill to advance research and opportunities on cardiovascular disease is especially personal to my colleague Andy Barr, and I want to thank him for his work on this.”
The Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act (H.R. 3537) requires the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to award grants to eligible entities to facilitate patients' access to investigational drugs that diagnose or treat ALS. It also requires the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to award grants to public and private entities to cover the costs of research and development of drugs that diagnose or treat ALS and other severely debilitating neurodegenerative diseases.
The Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act (H.R. 1193) expands research on valvular heart disease and its treatment. Additionally, the bill directs the CDC to develop best practices to treat valvular heart disease and carry out other projects to increase awareness of and reduce deaths from the disease.
AS OMICRON CASES ARE DETECTED IN NEW YORK, GILLIBRAND PUSHES FOR CREATION OF COVID-19 AND PANDEMIC RESPONSE CENTERS OF EXCELLENCE TO PREPARE FOR FUTURE VARIANTS AND HELP PREVENT PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCIES
Uncertainty Remains As Mutations Continue to Threaten Progress Combating COVID-19; The COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act Would Improve Ability to Track Variants, Prepare for Public Health Emergencies and Improve Readiness;
Legislation Has Been Endorsed by AARP
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the bipartisan COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act, which would deliver funding to establish COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence programs at academic medical centers across the country. Gillibrand was joined by Beth Finkel, State Director of AARP New York.
The legislation would improve our ability to swiftly respond to new variants like Omicron. It would authorize the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to designate eligible academic medical centers as “Centers of Excellence” to address COVID–19, including testing and diagnostics, patient care, mental health of health care workers and caregivers, health and health disparities, research, education, and training, and would also improve our ability to prepare for and prevent future pandemics. The legislation would authorize $500,000,000 total for the program and would provide $10,000,000 to at least ten academic medical centers for real-time response efforts to COVID-19 and for future pandemic preparedness.
“The Omicron variant, and the recent news that cases of the variant have been confirmed in New York, are a reminder that COVID is not over and that tackling pandemics and public health challenges is – and will be – an ongoing effort. Viruses evolve and our ability to respond must evolve alongside them – whether that’s our ability to monitor and meet the needs of COVID long-haulers, track new variants like Omicron, or prepare for the next public health emergency,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “The bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act would provide critical startup funding to strengthen our nation’s emergency response preparedness as we battle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, improve our response to new variants and build resiliency against any future pandemics or public health crises.”
Academic medical centers have been at the forefront of our nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and have historically been used to establish infrastructure for advancing life-saving medical discoveries. This forward-thinking federal investment would provide direct support and fortify our nation’s emergency response preparedness by supporting cutting-edge research, education, patient care, and community outreach related to COVID-19 and future pandemics.
The bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act would create a Centers of Excellence administration program at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to improve and expedite our nation’s fight against COVID-19 and future pandemics. The Centers of Excellence model provides a holistic approach to care and has the flexibility to leverage public-private partnerships that will allow the United States to improve dissemination of clinician training, infection prevention, public health surveillance and outcomes tracking, public outreach and education, clinical research, and development for testing, treatment, and vaccines. This bill would authorize the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to award grants, contracts, or cooperative agreements to academic medical centers and would seek to expedite their proactive work on:
COVID-19 patient care and survivor recovery
Mental health resources for frontline health care workers
Combating health care disparities and promoting health equity
Robust public health endangerment research and education
Future readiness to conduct diverse clinical trial research and vaccine research
The Centers of Excellence model would also address health care challenges specific to rural communities, including limited access to specialty medical care, inadequate year-round public health services, and inadequate access to culturally-competent and inclusive health care for LGBTQ+ and minority communities. The bill would direct centers to examine health disparities, such as those faced by rural communities, and best practices for promoting health equity, as well as provide technical assistance to support pandemic response in rural areas.
The COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act is endorsed by AARP, the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Associated Medical Schools of New York, Solve M.E/CFS Initiative, Baylor Scott & White Health, Cornell University, Houston Methodist, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, Louisiana State University, Mass General Brigham, NYU Langone Health, Rutgers - The State University of New Jersey, Stony Brook University, The Ohio State University, The University of Utah, University of Iowa Health Care, Washington University, Atrium Health, UNC Health & UNC School of Medicine, The State University of New York and New York-Presbyterian, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), University of Rochester Medical Center, and Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
FOLLOWING THE REMOVAL OF GILLIBRAND’S BIPARTISAN, FILIBUSTER-PROOF MILITARY JUSTICE IMPROVEMENT AND INCREASING PREVENTION ACT FROM THE NDAA BY COMMITTEE LEADERSHIP, SENATOR GILLIBRAND TAKES TO SENATE FLOOR TO DEMAND A VOTE
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand took to the Senate floor calling for unanimous consent to advance the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act (MJIIPA) to the floor for a full Senate vote.
Beginning in May, Gillibrand requested an up-or-down vote on MJIIPA 21 times over a two-month period, and each time the motion faced objection. MJIIPA has since been successfully included in the Senate National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that passed committee by a vote of 23 to 3 and has garnered the support of a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate and a majority in the House, and President Biden has publicly stated he supports taking serious felonies out of the chain of command. However, committee leadership stripped the provision from the NDAA behind closed doors, blatantly ignoring the will of Congress, service members, veterans and survivors who have fought for an impartial and independent military justice system.
Senator Gillibrand’s call for unanimous consent faced objection. Click to watch the exchange and see below for Senator Gillibrand’s remarks as prepared for delivery:
M. President, I rise today to call for every Senator to have the opportunity to cast their vote on the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act. I started calling for an up-or-down vote on this bill on May 24th, because I knew – and sexual assault survivor advocates knew – that if the Armed Services Committee leadership had the chance, they would strip the provision out of the NDAA behind closed doors despite the overwhelming support the bill has in both the Senate and the House. And that is exactly what has happened.
Time and time again, I came to the floor asking for this vote, and time and time again I heard the same false promises that we would proceed under regular order and that the will of the members of this body would be respected. I was told that – quote – “the best way to move forward on this issue is to ensure that all 26 members of the Armed Services Committee have their voices heard and to consider this legislation in the course of the markup of the fiscal year 2022 Defense bill.” And that it was – quote – “the traditional means of making these decisions.” I was assured that – quote – “fulsome debate during committee markup of the annual Defense bill … is a hallmark of our committee. It ensures that everyone’s voice is heard.”
Here, on this floor, I heard that – quote – “all amendments offered by Senators on the committee will be fully considered during the full committee markup” and that – quote - “that is, in fact, the tradition of the committee. If a member wants a vote on an amendment, we will vote.”
So we took it to the committee, we had that fulsome debate, and we voted. The Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act was included in the Senate Armed Services NDAA bill and passed out of committee 23 to 3. That is a pretty decisive vote. But despite all of the claims that we would follow regular procedure and everyone’s voices would be heard, when the doors closed for conference, the story changed. Our votes were not respected. Our voices were silenced. Those promises were broken. The House and Senate Armed Services leadership gutted our bipartisan military justice reforms, stripped them from the NDAA and did a disservice to our service members and our democracy.
Committee leadership has ignored the will of a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate and a majority of the House in order to do the bidding of the Pentagon. This is an act of blatant disregard for the service members, veterans and survivors who have fought for an impartial and independent military justice system worthy of the sacrifice they make for our country.
Committee leadership has also ignored President Biden, our commander in chief’s, public support for removing felonies from the chain of command and fallen short of even the limited reforms that Secretary of Defense Austin called for that would have removed sex crimes from the chain of command.
Despite claims otherwise, the NDAA does not remove sex crimes from the chain of command because the commander remains the convening authority, a central role to the military justice system. Every single court-martial will still begin with the words “This court-martial was convened by order of the commander.” Commanders can still pick the jury, select the witnesses, and allow service members accused of crimes the option of separation from service instead of facing a court-martial – a total denial of justice.
We know that removing convening authority from commanders is critical to providing a system that is fair and perceived to be fair. To quote Secretary Austin’s own panel, “The DoD Office of the Special Victim Prosecutor structure must be, and must be seen as, independent of the chains of command of the victim and of the accused all the way through the Secretaries of the Military Departments. Anything less will likely be seen as compromising what is designed to be an independent part of the military justice process, thus significantly undermining this recommendation… Finally, because of the breadth and depth of the lack of trust by junior enlisted Service members in commanders, it was determined that the status quo or any variation on the status quo that retained commanders as disposition authorities in sexual harassment, sexual assault, and related cases would fail to offer the change required to restore confidence in the system.”
The House bill does not provide meaningful change to the status quo. Our bill would provide it by moving serious crimes like sexual assault out of the chain of command completely and putting them in the hands of the most capable people in the military: independent, impartial, highly trained uniformed prosecutors. That is a system our service members can trust. I know that because that is the reform that survivors have asked for.
Since I started calling for this vote in May, we estimate more than 11 thousand service members will have been raped or sexually assaulted, and more will have been victims of other serious crimes. Two in three of those survivors will not even report those crimes because they know that under the current system they are more likely to face retaliation than to receive justice.
It is clear we cannot wait for committee leadership to recognize the importance of this reform.
