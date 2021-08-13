Gillibrand pushes for federal heat stress standard
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently co-signed a letter to U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh urging the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration to establish a federal heat stress standard to protect U.S. workers exposed to excessive heat.
In the letter, the lawmakers suggested that the standard require employers provide adequate hydration, rest breaks, shared or air-conditioned rest break areas, medical services and training to address signs and symptoms of heat-related illness, and a plan for acclimating to high-heat work conditions, according to a press release.
“Workers need more protections to keep them safe from heat stress, and the federal government must act to make sure that people working on farms, in warehouses and in manufacturing plants don’t have to fear for their safety due to extreme heat,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“I am urging the Biden administration to quickly develop and adopt a federal heat standard to protect all workers.”
Stefanik urges prioritization of rural veterans' care
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) co-signed a letter to U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough urging him to prioritize care for veterans in rural areas.
In the letter, the members of Congress pointed out areas of improvement to improve access for rural veterans through creative solutions, cross-agency collaboration, public-private partnerships and improved rural broadband, according to a press release.
“The veterans of the North Country — and across America — should never be punished or neglected for living in rural areas,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to take initiative to improve access for all veterans to VA services no matter where they live. We must never fall behind in keeping our promises to our service members who have made the sacrifice to uphold our freedoms as Americans.”
