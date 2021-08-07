Gillibrand supports Supreme Court Ethics Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently announced her support of the Supreme Court Ethics Act, which is part of the For the People Act.
According to a press release, the bill would establish a code of ethical conduct for the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Supreme Court justices should be held to the highest level of scrutiny,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “Every other federal judge across the United States is governed by a code of conduct to uphold the integrity of our nation’s judicial system.
"Supreme Court Justices are afforded a lifetime appointment but are not bound to the same code of conduct as all other federal judges. The increased politicization of the Supreme Court has eroded the nation’s trust in our judiciary — the Supreme Court Ethics Act would hold every justice accountable to a strict code of ethics and help to ensure independence and integrity of the federal judiciary.”
Stefanik announces Head Start grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that Adirondack Community Action Programs Inc. was awarded a $56,281 grant for their Head Start program from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Head Start programs are free, federally-funded programs designed to help children from low-income families succeed in school, a press release said.
“Our Head Start programs are critical to helping children in our North Country schools succeed, as school closures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have forced children to miss out on in-person learning and risk falling behind," Stefanik said in a statement.
"This funding will create educational opportunities for our kids and set them up for success.”
Stefanik announces grant for library network
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the Northern New York Library Network was awarded a $305,504 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services' National Leadership Grants for Libraries Program.
The grants support projects that enhance the quality of library and archive services nationwide by advancing theory and practice, according to a press release.
“Libraries are essential resources for learning, researching and preserving our rich and beautiful history,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to announce that over $305,000 in taxpayer dollars will be returned to the North Country for the Northern New York Library Network. This funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services will go towards supporting and enhancing our library network’s important research to assess libraries’ impact on social well-being in our local communities.”
Gillibrand co-introduces bill to close 9/11 health funding gap
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently co-introduced the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act in the Senate.
According to a press release, the bill would address the impending funding shortfall for the World Trade Center Health Program, which provides medical treatment and monitoring for more than 110,000 9/11 responders and survivors.
It is estimated that the current funding formula will not be able to keep pace with the anticipated costs of providing the program's services, and that impacts will be seen starting in Fiscal Year 2025.
“The victims of September 11th are not just the men and women killed on that terrible day — countless American lives continue to be claimed by illnesses linked to the attacks,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“In 2011, we established the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP) to provide first responders, survivors and their families with the health care benefits needed to treat 9/11-related health conditions.
"Today, we must uphold that promise and ensure that the program will have the funds it needs now and into the future. I’m urging my colleagues to prioritize and pass the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act, and to remember that 'we will never forget 9/11' is not just a slogan, but a reality we must uphold.”
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) have cosponsored the bill in the Senate and House, respectively.
