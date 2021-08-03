Gillibrand cosponsors Even Playing Field Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) cosponsored the Even Playing Field Act of 2021.
According to a press release, the bill would amend the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act to require the U.S. Olympic Committee to ensure female athletes are provided with wages, investment and working conditions equitable compared to their male counterparts.
“The average woman has to work 15 months just to get paid what the average man earned in one year alone. This unfortunate discrepancy is even more severe for our fierce women athletes on the field,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Women athletes in the United States bring home countless medals and championships, generate more money than their male counterparts in many cases and represent the United States with poise and determination. It is unacceptable that they face unequal pay back home in the United States.
"With the 2020 Olympics underway, I am proud to support the Even Playing Field Act of 2021 to help ensure that every athlete receives the pay worthy of his or her work, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity.”
Stec: Public can participate in redistricting process
ALBANY — On Monday, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) shared that members of the public are invited to participate in a virtual hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 and offer testimony to New York State’s Independent Redistricting Commission.
The group is tasked with the once-in-a-decade redrawing of the state's legislative and congressional districts.
“In the past, elected officials drew the lines but now, thanks to a 2014 referendum that more than two million New Yorkers supported, a new ‘Independent Redistricting Commission’ will create the districts," Stec said in a statement.
"Critical to their effort is hearing from New Yorkers from all across the state including the North Country region.”
According to a press release, the commission must consider impacts on existing neighborhoods and communities based on information it gathers from its public hearings and written testimony.
Any group or individual may sign up to give testimony or submit it at nyirc.gov. Thursday's meeting will cover the North Country and Mohawk Valley region.
