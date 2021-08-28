Stefanik requests investigation to prevent online child exploitation
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently co-signed a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting an investigation into the website OnlyFans’ facilitation of the sale of child sex abuse material and solicitation of sexual activity with minors on its platform.
The members asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the content sold on the platform and the framework it uses to report sales of child exploitation, a press release said.
“I will not back down from ensuring our children are protected from bad actors exploiting the internet,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“Our nation’s children deserve better protection online, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them into greater isolation. I am calling on the DOJ to put an end to this exploitation so America’s children can have a safer, better future.”
Gillibrand urges orgs to apply for rural health care funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is encouraging eligible New York entities to apply for $500 million in newly available American Rescue Plan emergency rural health care funding.
According to a press release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced the funding, which will be available as impact and recovery grants.
“The federal government is delivering on its promise to provide direct relief to our nation’s rural communities," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"I am so pleased to announce that up to $500 million in emergency federal funding will help bring immediate relief to thousands of rural health care systems struggling to recover from the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic and will help strengthen their long-term sustainability. I strongly encourage all eligible New York entities to apply before the Oct. 12 deadline.”
More information is available at www.rd.usda.gov/erhc.
Gillibrand announces No Time Limit for Justice Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wisconsin) recently announced the No Time Limit for Justice Act.
According to a press release, the bill would incentivize states to eliminate their statute of limitations for criminal prosecution and civil suits involving child sexual abuse by providing a 5% increase in federal grant awards under the Services, Training, Officers, Prosecutors (STOP) Program to train law enforcement and prosecutors handling child sexual abuse cases.
“No child should ever have to endure the trauma of child sex abuse, which can lead to devastating and long-lasting effects," Gillibrand said in a statement. "As lawmakers, we must do everything in our power to support these victims and respond in a manner that meets the unique needs of their situation.
“Any statute of limitations that prohibits the prosecution of child sexual abuse creates a barrier to justice and Congress has a duty to act."
