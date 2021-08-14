Stefanik cosponsors ENTRÉE Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) cosponsored the Entrepreneurs Need Timely Replenishment for Eating Establishments (ENTRÉE) Act.
According to a press release, the bill would redirect unused COVID-19 relief dollars to American restaurant owners who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, the legislation would, among other things, provide $60 billion in unspent COVID relief funds to the Small Business Administration's Restaurant Revitalization Fund; require that all applications be received, reviewed, processed and disbursed on a first come, first served basis; and increase oversight responsibilities and audit requirements for the Small Business Administration.
In a statement, Stefanik decried Democrat-passed spending packages as reckless, saying they were "bloated, mismanaged and poorly utilized."
“I am proud to be working to direct taxpayer dollars back to our district to help preserve these essential businesses.”
