Stefanik announces Northern Border Regional Commission grants
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that five projects in her district were awarded $2 million worth of North Border Regional Commission funds this year.
That includes $160,000 to the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board to support greater access to workforce housing in the region and $500,000 to the Village of Tupper Lake for critical infrastructure upgrades to support jobs, housing, local businesses and economic development, according to a press release.
“These funds from the Northern Border Regional Commission have made a significant impact in our communities along the Canadian border,” Stefanik said in a statement.
"I have seen firsthand the success of these projects that will help improve valuable infrastructure, access to broadband and economic development. I will continue to advocate for Northern Border Regional Commission funding that has greatly benefited our North Country communities.”
“We have been actively working throughout the region to identify major opportunities for workforce improvements, and workforce housing availability is one area that we have consistently seen as a challenge for those seeking to live and work in the North Country," Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board Director Beth Gilles said.
"We are excited to work with our partners and put together a team to identify and implement strategies for improved workforce housing and help drive those initiatives forward.”
“The grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission is moving the economic development of Tupper Lake ahead tremendously by assisting the OWD Housing project in its start-up stage for additional rental opportunities in our community and the surrounding area,” Village of Tupper Lake Mayor Paul Maroun said.
"I appreciate all of Congresswoman Stefanik’s efforts making this grant a reality.”
Gillibrand calls for prescription drug reform
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently co-signed a letter to Senate leadership urging them to include reforms to lower prescription drug costs in the upcoming reconciliation bill, specifically to give Medicare the authority to negotiate drug prices.
Current law prohibits the secretary of Health and Human Services from negotiating lower drug prices on behalf of Medicare Part D beneficiaries, while Medicaid and the Department of Veterans Affairs are allowed to negotiate, according to a press release.
“Too many New Yorkers are being forced to choose between paying for their prescription drugs and buying groceries or keeping the lights on," Gillibrand said in a statement. "It is unacceptable that many people have had to skip or ration the medications they need to stay healthy, while the largest pharmaceutical companies in the country are making tens of billions of dollars in profits.
“We have solutions on the table to help people access the medications they need at the prices they can afford. That’s why I am strongly urging the inclusion of provisions to empower Medicare to negotiate drug prices and increase the affordability of prescription drugs in the upcoming reconciliation bill.”
Stefanik announces opioid response grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that Adirondack Community Action Programs Inc. was awarded a $1 million grant to implement its Rural Communities Opioid Response program.
According to a press release, the program is a multi-year program that addresses barriers to treatment for substance abuse and opioid use disorder by working to enhance access to care so rural communities can seek treatment and prevention services needed to combat the opioid epidemic.
“The opioid crisis has had a devastating impact on the North Country, and unfortunately, the crisis has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic," Stefanik said in a statement.
"This important funding will go a long way both to combat this terrible epidemic and expand access to care so that those suffering from addiction can receive the treatment they need.”
Gillibrand-sponsored bill passes Senate
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed the Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal Act, legislation U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) sponsored.
According to a press release, the bill would award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 369th Infantry Regiment, commonly known as the Harlem Hellfighters, a Black infantry regiment of the New York National Guard that fought in WWI.
During the war, the Harlem Hellfighters spent more time in continuous combat than any other unit if its size — 191 days in the front-line trenches — and took more casualties than any other U.S. regiment.
The House companion bill, led by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and Adriano Espaillat (D-Manhattan, Bronx), passed in June.
“The Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal Act honors these brave men, who, even as they faced segregation and prejudice, risked their lives to defend our freedoms," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"I want to thank my House colleagues, Rep. Suozzi and Espaillat, for their outstanding partnership on this legislation and I look forward to President Biden signing this bill into law.”
