Stefanik receives Childhelp award
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, in commemoration of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Childhelp, a non-profit dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse across the country, presented U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) with an award for her efforts in Congress on that front.
Stefanik was an original cosponsor of the Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA), which passed the House in March.
According to a press release, she co-wrote a provision in the bill that will authorize the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to award funding for the ongoing operation of a 24-hour, national, toll-free child abuse hotline.
"I am honored that Childhelp recognized and awarded my legislative work to improve child welfare, particularly child abuse prevention and treatment, in Congress," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I truly believe it is my utmost responsibility to protect the well-being of children in the North Country and across the country, and I will continue to partner with advocacy groups like Childhelp and find innovative solutions to do so."
The House Education and Labor Committee, of which Stefanik is a member, approved Stronger CAPTA unanimously. The House passed the bill in the last Congress.
Gillibrand applauds American Families Plan
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) praised the inclusion of national paid leave and care infrastructure investment in President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.
According to a press release, the package would include $225 billion for a permanent comprehensive national paid family and medical leave program.
"This universal and comprehensive paid family and medical leave proposal is one of the most significant steps we can take toward ensuring the economic safety and security of American workers and their families," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"Women, particularly women of color; low-income families; and children have been hit hard by the pandemic and faced serious financial hardship when a lack of paid leave meant they had to leave their jobs to care for themselves or their children.
"The American Families Plan’s national paid leave program would ensure that life events like bringing home a new child, caring for an injured child or sick spouse, dealing with a medical condition, mourning the death of a parent or recovering from domestic violence do not leave people unable to afford their rent or feed their family."
Gillibrand has introduced the FAMILY Act, which would create a universal and permanent paid leave program, in every Congress since 2013.
