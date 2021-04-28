Jones notes education funding in budget
ALBANY — On Friday, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) highlighted education funding included in the state's 2021-2022 budget that he helped pass.
According to a press release, the funding increased by $3.1 billion overall, for a total of $335.2 million.
That included a $1.4 billion increase in foundation aid with the agreement that the foundation aid formula will be fully funded over the next three years. Foundation aid for Jones' district increased by $9.9 million.
Jones additionally pointed to funding for libraries and expansion of full-day prekindergarten.
“This past year has been challenging for both teachers and students, with our schools being forced to adapt to a distance-learning model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jones said in a statement.
“This was a costly and stressful process, which is why I fought to secure much-needed funding for our schools to help districts reopen safely and provide resources to help students who have struggled academically, emotionally and socially over the past year.”
Gillibrand supports Health Families Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently joined her colleagues in reintroducing the Health Families Act, bicameral legislation that would establish a national paid sick day policy.
According to a press release, the bill would guarantee workers at businesses with at least 15 employees can earn up to seven days of paid sick leave each year.
Gillibrand described paid sick leave as smart economic and public health policy in the midst of a public health crisis.
"When workers don’t have to choose between caring for their families or earning a paycheck, they are able to keep their jobs and fully contribute to our economy," she said in a statement.
"Delivering a permanent paid sick day policy by passing the Healthy Families Act will help us build stronger families, a stronger economy and a stronger nation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.