Gillibrand reintroduces End Outsourcing Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) reintroduced the End Outsourcing Act.
According to a press release, the bicameral legislation would enact a new tax benefit to help companies bring good-paying manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., and require companies that have outsourced jobs within a five-year period to pay back federal tax incentives and grants from facilities closed due to outsourcing.
"The pandemic has put millions of Americans out of work and we can no longer allow manufacturing companies to cut more family-supporting jobs in favor of cheap labor and higher profits overseas,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Enacting commonsense policies that return outsourced jobs, and prevent outsourcing in the future, will provide a new path for the middle class to recover."
Gillibrand votes for COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted for and applauded Senate passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.
According to congress.gov, the bill defines a COVID-19 hate crime as a crime motivated by "(1) the actual or perceived characteristic (e.g., race or ethnicity) of any person, and (2) the actual or perceived relationship to the spread of COVID-19 of any person because of that characteristic."
It requires the U.S. Department of Justice "to issue guidance for state and local law enforcement agencies on how to establish online hate crime reporting processes in multiple languages and how to expand culturally competent education campaigns." Also, the DOJ and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services must issue guidance for mitigating racially discriminatory language in describing the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have a shared responsibility to keep Asian community members safe, particularly seniors and women most impacted by the scourge of anti-Asian hatred," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"It's on all of us to stand up and speak out against all forms of hatred and violence. I am proud to have co-sponsored the Senate-passed COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, an important step towards confronting this emergency, and to preventing future harm against Asian Americans.”
Stefanik cosponsors Growing Climate Solutions Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced her cosponsorship of the Growing Climate Solutions Act.
According to a press release, the legislation would establish a U.S. Department of Agriculture technical assistance and certification program to assist producers and forest owners seeking to participate in voluntary carbon markets.
"This program will help solve technical entry barriers that prevent farmers and private landowners from participating in carbon markets," the release said.
“North Country farmers play a critical role in reducing global greenhouse emissions and creating sensible climate policy, and we must equip them with the tools and resources to be successful," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I am proud to once again be an original cosponsor of the Growing Climate Solutions Act to ensure rural America has every opportunity to engage with the private sector, voluntarily participate in emerging carbon markets and protect our natural resources.”
