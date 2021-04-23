Jones announces infrastructure funding
ALBANY — On Tuesday, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said the 2021-2022 state budget boosts infrastructure funding for the North Country.
The final spending plan includes $538.1 million in Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPs) funding to help maintain roads and bridges, a $100 million increase over last year, according to a press release.
Additionally, $100 million for the Extreme Winter Recovery program and $39.7 million for the Marchiselli Program will help repair and replace aging roads and bridges across the state. Also, $50 million was secured for the PAVE NY program.
"Making much-needed improvements to roads and bridges will also save municipalities money which will in turn save taxpayers money," Jones said in a statement. "I worked hard to ensure the state budget includes funding to complete much-needed repairs and enhancements to our roads and bridges.
"Additionally, safe and reliable infrastructure is also necessary for the North County’s economic recovery as we continue efforts to build back better and stronger.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.