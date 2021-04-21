Stec cosponsors Chief James Brooks Jr. Act
ALBANY — On Monday, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) announced his cosponsorship of the Chief James Brooks Jr. Act alongside fellow legislators including Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon).
According to a press release, Brooks was a second assistant fire chief for the Whitehall Vol. Fire Company, an organization he was part of for more than 27 years. While responding to a structure fire in the Town of Dresden on May 2, 2020, he suffered an aortic rupture.
Following a significant battle toward recovery, he died Sept. 17, 2020 due to health complications from his injury. The state Workers Compensation Board determined his injury does not qualify for insurance coverage, the release said.
"Asst. Chief James Brooks was one of those special individuals who would put his life on hold to rush to help others," Stec said in a statement. "Tragically, in the course of responding to an emergency, he suffered a very serious injury, which months later cost him his life.
"The insurance fund intended to help with medical expenses did not cover his care, which totaled more than $1 million dollars.”
The legislation Stec cosponsored, which is pending consideration by the Senate Local Government Committee, would create a presumption of coverage under the Volunteer Firefighters’ Benefit Law for vascular ruptures suffered in the line of duty.
Stefanik cosponsors Trillion Trees Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) cosponsored the Trillion Trees Act of 2021.
According to a press release, the bill would utilize proper forest management and a market-based approach to address the climate challenges of the 21st century.
The release said studies show restoring one trillion trees would sequester 205 gigatons of carbon, equal to about two thirds of all man-made emissions in the atmosphere today.
“The North Country is home to plentiful forests and natural resources, and I have always been committed to finding market-based, fiscally responsible solutions to preserve our beautiful landscape," Stefanik said in a statement.
"The Trillion Trees Act is a bipartisan, innovative approach to tackling the climate challenges we face by engaging the private sector to make our forests healthier, stronger and more resilient."
