Jones helps secure veterans funding
ALBANY — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) announced Wednesday that he helped secure funding for veterans and advocacy organizations in the state's 2021-2022 budget.
That includes $100,000 for the North County Veterans Association to continue providing services for veterans and their families in the tri-county area.
“Despite the fiscal challenges facing our state, I fought to ensure the state budget continued and expanded support for New York veterans and advocacy organizations,” Jones said in a statement.
“Services like the North Country Veterans Association are helping veterans receive the support they need at a time when fundraising is low, so this is a big win locally. I’m glad the Assembly recognized this need and included North Country veterans in the budget.”
According to a press release, the budget also provides $5 million to expand the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Project, reestablishes the state Division of Veterans’ Services existing call-in line to connect veterans directly to Veterans Benefit Advisors, extends tuition benefits for eligible members of New York State’s military forces to attend college in New York State for five years, and extends the Hire-a-Vet tax credit.
Jones helps secure VIC funding
ALABNY — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) announced Thursday that the 2021-2022 state budget includes funding for the visitor interpretive centers (VICs) at Paul Smith's College and the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF).
According to a press release, the budget's Environmental Protection Fund allocated $120,000 for the VIC at SUNY ESF in Newcomb and $180,000 for the VIC at Paul Smith's.
“These centers not only offer information about the natural history of the Adirondack region, but also provide a safe and educational activity for visitors to the region, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year,” Jones said in a statement.
“I’ve long fought for additional funding for these centers, and I’m happy to see that they weren’t left behind in this year’s budget.”
