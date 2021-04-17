Gillibrand advocates for hospitals
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently sent a letter to acting U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Liz Richter requesting that the Biden administration explore all options to alleviate the financial burdens incurred through the emergency measures of the Medicare Accelerated/Advanced Payments Program.
The program, authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, allowed hospitals to request advanced payments of the Medicare funds they would have typically received in the form of loans.
In the letter, Gillibrand requested that the administration evaluate options for total loan forgiveness, adjustments to repayment interest rates to reduce interest burdens and extensions to repayment schedules.
“Though it appears we may be turning a corner nationally in our pandemic response, the financial burdens on New York’s hospitals have not ceased, nor will they in the near future," Gillibrand said in a statement.
She noted that the Medicare Accelerated/Advanced Payments Program has been a lifeline for New York's hospitals.
"The federal government has a responsibility to make sure our hospitals can continue delivering the quality care we rely on through the worst and best of times.”
James calls for more public housing funds
NEW YORK — On Friday, state Attorney General Letitia James and fellow AGs sent a letter to Congress urging investment in the country's public housing systems.
They view the $40 billion allocated for public housing in President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package as a good start, but say it is insufficient to address years of neglect and underfunding, according to a press release.
The coalition of AGs estimates at least $70 billion is required to return public housing to a good state of repair, and that that investment should grow to $90 billion through 2030. They also want the federal government to commit to providing a dedicated fund for public housing authorities that need lead abatement.
“The right to safe and adequate housing is a human right, and our nation’s public housing stock plays a critical role in granting low-income families access to that right,” James said in a statement.
"We are calling on Congress to renew its commitment to supporting public housing and the individuals that rely on it for stability by finally giving public housing the actual funding it needs and deserves.”
Gillibrand announces bills to address maternal health
WASHINGTON, D.C. — During Black Maternal Health week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced support for two bills aimed at addressing the Black maternal health crisis.
“Black mothers in the United States are facing a public health crisis due to deep systemic racial inequities and Congress has a moral responsibility to act,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Childbirth should be safe for all, but for too many Black mothers navigating prenatal and postpartum care, keeping themselves and their infants safe is a gamble."
According to a press release, the Modernizing Obstetric Medicine Standards (MOMS) Act would expand the Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (AIM) program and establish a new grant program to provide states and hospitals with the resources and training needed to implement the best practices to prevent maternal death and complications before, during and after childbirth.
The Maternal CARE Act would support states in their work to end preventable morbidity and mortality in maternity care by creating two new grant programs.
Gillibrand co-introduces Summer Meals Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) co-introduced the Summer Meals Act, legislation that would expand summer meal programs across the country.
According to a press release, the bill would, among other things, help more children access healthy food by lowering the threshold to allow areas with 40 percent or more of students receiving free or reduced lunch to be eligible for the program, rather than the current threshold of 50 percent.
It would also provide transportation grants for underserved areas to get children to summer meal sites and promote innovative ways to increase access to summer meals, such as through mobile meal trucks.
“Learning disruptions caused by the pandemic have deepened the hunger crisis for vulnerable children who rely on school meals to keep from going hungry. When schools are out for the summer, we must guarantee that food insecure students maintain access to nutritious food,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“This legislation will provide more children with a reliable source of meals when schools are closed and deliver critical resources to help schools and nonprofits to administer these programs."
The bill would close the gap for 18 million children who risk going hungry when school is out, the release said.
