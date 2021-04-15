Jones secures OATS funding
ALBANY — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) fought to secure $200,000 in Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) funding for Senior Planet North Country in the state's 2021-2022 budget.
According to a press release, Senior Planet supports programs that help older adults access and use broadband technology.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted the importance of high-speed broadband to keep everyone connected to our loved ones and allow us to work, learn and attend telehealth appointments," Jones said in a statement.
"Access to services from Senior Planet is perhaps now even more critical for older New Yorkers, who, over the last year, have had to remain isolated for the sake of their health. ”
Stefanik cosponsors Equal Pay for Servicewomen Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) cosponsored the Equal Pay for Servicewomen Act.
According to a press release, a Government Accountability Office report released in February found servicewoman pay two to 10 times more money out-of-pocket on uniforms throughout their military careers than men.
The legislation would correct the $80 million disparity by directing secretaries of each military branch to take specific actions to reduce it.
“The Equal Pay for Servicewomen Act is a straightforward solution to address a tremendous gender-related inequity in the U.S. Military," Stefanik said in a statement.
"America’s selfless military women deserve equal considerations in all aspects of their service, and I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this bipartisan bill.”
