Stec: Ward Lumber added to historic biz registry
ALBANY — State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) recently announced Ward Lumber was one of the first 100 businesses added to the state’s Historic Business Preservation Registry, which was establisehd to honor and promote businesses that have operated for at least 50 years and made significant contributions to their communities’ history, according to a press release.
Ward Lumber’s history dates back to 1890, and since then has grown from a family-owned enterprise to a worker-owned business.
“For over 130 years, the company has been an important part of our region,” Stec said in a statement. “From its quality products and being a source of good-paying jobs, to its efforts in improving the quality of life through its many partnerships with local schools and the communities-at-large, Ward Lumber is a business we can be proud of.
“It was a privilege to nominate Ward Lumber for the Historic Business Preservation Registry and I’d like to congratulate it on being one of the first businesses selected.”
To view Ward Lumber and the other businesses designated for the registry, visit the interactive map at https://tinyurl.com/2p9ybuyh.
Jones nominates businesses to state registry
ALBANY — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) recently announced Agri-Mark and Clare and Carl’s acceptance into the newly launched state Historic Business Preservation Registry, which showcases businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their communities’ history, according to a press release.
In a statement, Jones said nominating the two establishments was a no-brainer.
“While the origins of Michigans are debated, the North Country’s love for Michigans is indisputable,” he said. “Clare and Carl’s is a local icon selling this delicacy and is proudly celebrating their 80th year this season making them a perfect fit for this designation.
“Dairy farming is also deeply embedded in our regional identity,” Jones continued. “As a former dairy farmer and lifelong resident of Chateaugay, it was especially an honor to nominate Agri-Mark in recognition of their rich history and impact on the North Country community.
“While writing these nominations, I learned so much about the history of these businesses and I hope that customers and local residents are inspired to learn more about the history of Clare and Carl’s and Agri-Mark when they hear about the historic business registry.”
For more information and to see other businesses on the registry, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9ybuyh.
Gillibrand calls on DOT to prevent underrides
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and congressional colleagues recently sent a letter to Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging him to swiftly execute the provisions from the Stop Underrides Act, which passed in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
According to a press release, the legislation, sponsored by Gillibrand, requires the creation of a rule within a year of enactment mandating trucks to have strengthened rear underride guards to stop cars from sliding underneath trucks in the event of a crash.
The lawmakers also called for DOT to initiate a study on the impact of side underride guards, solicit public input via an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) and strengthen requirements on any new rule regarding rear underride guards.
“The provisions in our Stop Underrides Act will save lives and make our roads safer,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Deaths caused by underride crashes are preventable, and I’m urging the Department of Transportation to quickly implement these measures to help prevent future tragedies.”
Stefanik introduces Validate Prior Learning to Accelerate Employment Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently introduced the Validate Prior Learning to Accelerate Employment Act.
According to a press release, the bill would aim to accelerate job seekers’ return to and advancement in the workforce by more effectively identifying and validating their existing skills gained through prior work experience, military service, life experience or education.
The legislation would update the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to enhance the use of assessments that measure prior learning and skills to award industry-recognized certificates or credit toward a postsecondary credential.
“Learning in the 21st century happens well beyond the classroom walls,” Stefanik said in a statement. “Empowering today’s workers requires shifting away from valuing their abilities based solely on the degrees they hold. Instead, we must look at the skills and competencies they bring to the table.
“My legislation modernizes how the workforce system recognizes and credits skills gained through a broad array of experiences, including through the military and prior work, and will help more Americans achieve career success.”
Gillibrand cosponsors Support Kids Not Red Tape Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recenty cosponsored the Support Kids Not Red Tape Act.
According to a press release, the bill would extend the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s pandemic school meal waivers, currently set to expire June 30, to September 2023.
“Thousands of children across New York State rely on school meals — for many, it’s their only reliable source of food each day,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“As food costs continue to skyrocket and families struggle to put food on the table, we can’t let our children go hungry.
“The Support Kids Not Red Tape Act will empower local schools to tailor their meal programs to the needs of their communities and help ensure that low-income kids always know where their next meal is coming from.”
Gillibrand introduces bill to support LGBTQ businesses
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently introduced the LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act.
According to a press release, in 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau clarified that the prohibition against sex discrimination under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) includes sexual orientation discrimination and gender identity discrimination, consistent with the Supreme Court’s landmark 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia.
Gillibrand’s bill would aim to help enforce fair lending requirements and further protect the approximately 1.4 million LGBTQ-owned businesses across the nation from this type of lending discrimination by requiring financial institutions to collect data on the self-identified sexual orientation and gender identity of business owners.
“LGBTQ business owners are an important and vibrant part of our economy and communities, and our laws should reflect that,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“The LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act would strengthen and diversify the American economy, while helping to put an end to discriminatory practices against LGBTQ business owners.”
The bill passed the House in 2021.
Jones welcomes Upward Bound students to State Capitol
ALBANY — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) recently met with local students from the Upward Bound program during their tour of the State Capitol.
The Upward Bound program aims to motivate and inspire high school students to pursue a higher education by opening the door to various academic and enrichment opportunities, according to a press release.
“After closing the Capitol doors to the public for the last couple years due to COVID-19, it was an honor to welcome back the bright young minds from the Upward Bound program into the Assembly chambers,” Jones said in a statement.
“This program helps low-income and potential first-generation students broaden their knowledge and discover new goals that improve their academic performance and set them up for a successful future. I had the opportunity to give these students a firsthand look into the budget process and show how a career in state government allows us to make a difference in the communities we call home.”
Students from Franklin Academy, Peru, Northeastern Clinton, Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake, Boquet Valley and Northern Adirondack met with Jones.
Stefanik backs resolution to protect family-owned farms, businesses
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently cosponsored a resolution recognizing the important role of the stepped-up basis in preserving family-owned farms, ranches and small businesses.
According to a press release, the stepped-up basis is a long-standing provision in the tax code that protects heirs from paying capital gains taxes on inherited assets such as land, equipment or buildings.
The Biden administration has proposed eliminating the stepped-up basis. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 97% of farms in New York’s 21st District are family-owned.
If the stepped-up basis is eliminated, 66% of all mid-sized farms would see an increased tax liability, the release said.
“Our family-owned farms and small businesses are essential to communities in Upstate New York and the North Country,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“Repealing this critical provision would be devastating to keeping farms and small businesses in the family. I will continue to stand up for our farmers and small businesses against taxes and regulations.”
Gillibrand calls for timely access to mental health care for service members
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently sent a letter to Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urging him to address lapses in delivering timely access to mental health care for service members.
The letter followed a Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee meeting on suicide in the armed forces and a DoD report showing that 518 service members died by suicide in 2021, and the suicide rate among active-duty personnel rose to its highest level ever recorded in 2020.
“The men and women of our armed forces pledge their lives to serve our country and we have an obligation to take care of them in return,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“I am alarmed by the spiking rates in suicide recently reported by the DoD and have called on Secretary Austin to address this issue head-on. I remain steadfastly committed to closing gaps in mental health coverage and the challenges far too many of our service members are facing.”
Stefanik: Tupper Lake museum finalist for national award
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced last week that The Wild Center in Tupper Lake is a finalist for the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ National Medal.
“The Wild Center is an Adirondack gem, and I congratulate them for this recognition of their work to showcase the North Country’s natural treasures,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“The North Country’s pristine environment is a defining feature of many of our communities, and I am proud of The Wild Center’s efforts to honor the rich environmental history of our district and equip visitors with the knowledge they need to protect our environment for generations to come.”
The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities, a press release said.
National Medal winners will be announced the first week of June, and a national ceremony and celebration will be held in July.
Jones announces funding for Franklin highway garage
FRANKLIN — On Monday, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) toured the Town of Franklin’s new garage and announced $500,000 in state funding he secured to help rebuild it after it was destroyed by fire in December 2019.
“The morning after the fire, I was there on the ground to see the damages firsthand and to offer any assistance I could provide,” Jones said in a statement.
“As a representative of a rural region, I understand from experience the importance of upkeeping our local infrastructure. The highway department manages critical equipment and ensures everyone can safely travel on our roads, especially in the colder months.
“That’s why I fought to secure $500,000 in funding for the reconstruction of the Town of Franklin’s garage and I’ll continue working to ensure these crucial departments have the funding they need to keep our communities safe.”
Jones visits Constable Town Hall
CONSTABLE — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) recently visited the new Constable Town Hall, for which he secured $125,000 in 2018.
According to a press release, the previous town hall did not have adequate space for the trustees to meet privately with their constituents, or for the town court and judge’s chambers.
The new 2,944-square foot facility has enough space for offices for town trustees, the clerk and the justice, as well as a conference room, a courtroom and a records storage room.
“The Town of Constable had outgrown their former town hall and I’m proud to have helped secure funding to build their new facility so that they can better represent and serve town residents,” Jones said in a statement.
“Now there is not only space for town trustees to meet with their constituents but also for a community room. After years of experience in local and county government, I know firsthand how important it is to simply have space to meet with constituents and a building that the community can be proud of and appreciate.”
