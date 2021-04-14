Jones announces ag victories in budget

ALBANY — On Monday, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) announced that the total appropriation for the state's agricultural industry in this year's budget came to $35 million, which was $8 million than the amount put forward in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget proposal.

Additionally, $50 million for the Nourish NY program will provide funding that allows the state's food banks to purchase excess products from farmers, like fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

According to a press release, Jones worked to secure $300,000 for the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program, $225,000 for the Maple Producers Association and an additional $50,000 for maple research by Cornell University.

“This funding is vitally important for not only our North Country farmers, but also for our residents,” Jones said in a statement.  “This funding will allow the agriculture industry to preserve their way of life while simultaneously ensuring that North Country families have access to safe and affordable locally-grown food.

"I will continue to fight for funding and provisions to help our farm communities, while also safeguarding agricultural resources.”

 

 

 

