Gillibrand announces bills to lower drug prices
WATERTOWN — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced a package of three bills to help reduce the cost of prescription drugs.
According to a press release, the Prescription Drug Price Relief Act would level the market for Americans purchasing prescription drugs by pegging the price in the United States to the median price in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan; the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Act would direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs under Medicare Part D; and the Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act would allow patients, pharmacists and wholesalers to import safe, affordable medicine from Canada and other major countries.
"While people struggle to access the medications they need, the five largest pharmaceutical companies in the country are making tens of billions of dollars in profits,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“As a member of the Aging Committee, reducing prescription drug prices for our seniors is one of my top priorities."
Stefanik asks for conservation standards change for farmers
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and fellow members of New York's Congressional Delegation co-signed a letter to Terry Cosby, acting chief of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), requesting that farmers be allowed to mechanically harvest their cover crops and meet the NRCS standards.
According to a press release, the USDA recently published a standard that would no longer allow cover crops to be mechanically harvested.
Cover crops are utilized by farmers to help mitigate emissions, control soil erosion, improve water quality and as a feed source for their animals.
“Farmers in the North Country have been responsible stewards of the land for generations, and they are experts at implementing conservation practices," Stefanik said in a statement.
"The USDA’s decision to modify this standard is another example of unnecessary government overreach and poses a significant challenge to farmers across the country."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.