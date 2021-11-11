PLATTSBURGH — Data compiled by the Clinton and Essex county health departments show a significant portion of October's COVID-19 cases were among students and staff at local primary and secondary schools.
In Clinton County, 27% percent of the 883 cases that emerged were among that group, for a total of 242.
Thirty-nine percent, or 172 cases, of Essex County's 439 total cases were among PK-12 students and staff. Student cases constituted about three-quarters of those positive results.
UNVACCINATED, BREAKTHROUGH
CCHD reported that 64% of residents who tested positive for the coronavirus in October were not vaccinated.
Of the breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated that occurred, 4% were hospitalized.
ECHD said 61% of its cases last month were among the unvaccinated.
Out of 17 people hospitalized, 13 were not vaccinated while four were fully vaccinated.
And of five COVID-related deaths, three of the individuals were not vaccinated.
'IN THIS TOGETHER'
Updates for Clinton and Essex counties were not posted Thursday, but over the preceding two days they reported 70 and 52 new cases, respectively.
CCHD posted that 232 residents were in isolation, while an additional 477 were in precautionary quarantine.
In Essex County, ECHD was monitoring 202 positive cases as of Wednesday.
Updates from Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane showed 99 new cases emerged from Tuesday to Thursday, when a total of 183 people were in isolation.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported two new positive cases in Akwesasne's southern portion Wednesday, and four total cases remaining under the tribe's jurisdiction.
One tribal member remained hospitalized, and six were in precautionary quarantine.
"We wish them all a safe recovery and ask everyone to please extend compassion to anyone who has been impacted by COVID-19," the tribe said in a press release. "We are all still in this together."
'WORK TOGETHER'
On Wednesday, Kissane reported a spike in cases following Halloween, and highly recommended that people wear masks when inside with those outside their family and practice physical distancing.
"Outside activities are safest but everyone should be aware of their risk and the fact that it could take days to know when someone is positive; this can lead to exposure and illness," she continued.
"Let’s work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe."
REGIONAL STATS
According to state-posted figures up-to-date as of Tuesday, the seven-county North Country region had the highest positivity rate that day, at 8.7%, compared to 3.3% for the entire state.
The region also had the highest number of new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average, at 51.6. Calculating the number of new cases per 100,000 people allows for equalization of the data and better comparison between regions with higher and lower populations.
As of Tuesday, there were 82 hospitalized COVID patients in the North Country, 11 of whom were in the intensive care unit.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said, as of Thursday, there were 22 COVID-positive patients in the Plattsburgh facility, four of whom were in the ICU.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
COVID testing is available throughout the tri-county area.
Go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
All residents age 5 or older are currently eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Information on where to get vaccinated is available at vaccines.gov and listed on page A7.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.