MONTREAL — Quebec has essentially returned to a COVID-19-driven lockdown. A recent spike in cases shot the province to a new daily case high of more than 15,000. That’s almost five times the previous record. This, even though about 90 percent of Quebecers are vaccinated.
Monica Sandreczki talked with Montreal-based reporter, Emma Jacobs.
MONICA SANDRECZKI: What has life been like in Montreal these days?
EMMA JACOBS: The city is feeling pretty subdued. This wave came really fast and really dwarfs previous waves. So a lot more people are in isolation or had friends and family tested positive, really quickly, in ways that a lot of people had not experienced before during the pandemic. People are working from home again and if you have kids, you’ve got online learning to manage now, because the return of school was delayed after the holidays to just get a handle on this.
SANDRECZKI: Can you give us a sense of the severity of COVID there that led to these changes?
Right around the holidays, the graphs of cases, they just went up in this vertical line. There was a sense that the province had really lost control very quickly.
JACOBS: Right around the holidays, the graphs of cases, they just went up in this vertical line. There was a sense that the province had really lost control very quickly. Quebec reported 15,000 new cases on Thursday, which is pretty consistent with trends we’ve been seeing over the last couple days, even though access to testing has been limited and prioritized to people in high risk settings. But there were also hundreds of new hospital admissions and deaths are rising. It’s not as bad yet as the worst period of the pandemic, but it’s projected we could reach 3,000 hospitalizations within two weeks. That’s just tremendous pressure on on the healthcare system.
SANDRECZKI: In response, the provincial government put these new restrictions in place. Can you walk us through some of those?
JACOBS: Just before the holidays, Quebec started to bring back some incremental measures like work from home, but as cases really shot up between Christmas and New Year’s, they called one of their dreaded end-of-day press conferences and announced the return of curfew starting New Year’s Eve, a 10 o’clock to 5am curfew. Originally, people couldn’t walk their dogs after 10:00 and that has been walked back. They’ve justified this as what they need to do to enforce the new ban that was also brought back on indoor gatherings.
Administering third doses has only really happened for older adults. The real constraint in proceeding has been, not the availability of vaccines, but of staffing. The province did request members of the military to help staff vaccination centers.
In terms of additional changes, the province has closed gyms and bars and indoor dining. They also closed retail businesses on Sundays for the next three weeks, which they said was about allowing businesses to continue to function with so many people out sick to adjust work schedules.
The return of school was delayed until January 17. People are back in remote schooling.
And then last Thursday, they announced a new set of changes coming to the vaccine passport requirements. So far, they’ve been required at dine-in restaurants, but they’re going to be required to shop in non-essential businesses. That’s because the unvaccinated are still so overrepresented in who’s ending up in hospital and they really want to increase the pressure to get first doses for those who haven’t.
SANDRECZKI: All of these restrictions, it just makes me think just how much of a different response that is than what we’ve seen here in New York, where as hospitals have been overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients, Governor Hochul extended the mask mandate and increased testing in schools but nothing like this with a lockdown.
But, there are a few significant changes that I want to dive into. First, the Canadian Armed Forces is now assisting with booster shots, correct?
JACOBS: Administering third doses has only really happened for older adults. So far, Quebec has been proceeding again, having people sign up in these five-year increments to get to those people who are at higher risk of complications get them boosted first. But the real constraint in proceeding has been, not the availability of vaccines, but of staffing. So the province did request members of the military to help staff vaccination centers and the federal government has agreed to that.
The question is: are the measures in place right now enough with this new very contagious variant to start to get things under control?
SANDRECZKI: We’ve also heard about changes in health care settings: nursing homes limiting residents to four caregivers, plus nurses being forced to forego vacation time due to the labor shortage. Can you tell us a little bit more about that?
JACOBS: Healthcare staffing is key. It’s always been a little strained in Quebec, and the last few years have not helped. You’ve seen retirements and burnout. And the level of community spread means that a lot of healthcare staff have COVID. The estimate the Health Minister shared last week was that 20,000 health care workers throughout the province are out, so that’s making it even harder to maintain the number of beds needed for people ending up in hospitals. There are again, delays and surgeries and some of the, you know, real emergency measures that we’ve seen earlier in the pandemic.
SANDRECZKI: How long are all of these changes likely to last?
JACOBS: With the exception of those Sunday business closures, a lot of these timelines now are indefinite. Whereas in the past, you know, with the curfew, they would give an end date, and then they would end up extending it; this time, it’s, you know, until the pressure on hospitals has eased. But the question is, you know, the measures that are in place right now, are they enough with this new very contagious variant to start to get things under control? And, for example, are kids really going to go back to school on the 17th of January? Or again, is that going to get pushed back?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.