PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices have reached a new all-time high.
The national average price of gas hit $4.104 on Monday — breaking the previous all-time high record of $4.103 that was set in 2008 when the U.S. was entering into the Great Recession and housing crisis, according to GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app that tracks gas prices from 11 million individual price reports from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has continued to put a strain on U.S. gas prices, and new sanctions imposed on Russia could look to worsen the situation further in the coming weeks.
“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months. GasBuddy now expects the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded.”
At $4.104 per gallon, the national average increased 46.5 cents from last week, 61.1 cents from one month ago and $1.29 from one year ago, GasBuddy stated.
The alarming rate at which the gas prices are climbing, with no end in sight, is something the country has never seen.
“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008. Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond,” De Haan said.
“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”
According to GasBuddy, the states currently with the highest average gas prices are California at $5.32 per gallon, Hawaii at $4.65, and Nevada at $4.60. The states currently with the lowest average gas prices are Arkansas at $3.64, Missouri at $3.67 per gallon, and South Dakota at $3.68 per gallon.
As of Friday afternoon, these are some regular gas prices around the North Country:
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas & Go Car Wash — $3.99
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $3.99
Peru: Stewart’s Shop- $4.29
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.29
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $4.29
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $4.35
Lake Placid: Stewart’s Shop on Main Street — $4.39
Port Henry: Stewart’s Shop — $4.39
Ticonderoga: Maplefields — $4.39
Elizabethtown: Stewart’s Shop — $4.39
