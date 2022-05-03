ALBANY — Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, ended his campaign for re-election abruptly Tuesday when Gov. Kathy Hochul selected him to be her new lieutenant governor following the recent resignation of Brian Benjamin, the scandal-scarred previous occupant of the office.
Delgado, 45, had been locked in a tight race with Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, in a year some political prognosticators suggested GOP candidates could benefit from a “red wave” in the upstate region.
“I am proud to announce I am appointing Congressman Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York,” Hochul said. “I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State.”
STEFANIK RESPONSE
A high-ranking congressional Republican, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga, predicted Molinaro will win New York’s 19th congressional district in convincing fashion, adding: “We thank Antonio Delgado for his incredible help ensuring Republicans are one huge step closer to winning back the House and firing (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi once and for all.”
Joining Hochul at a press conference at the statehouse, Delgado said he is leaving his congressional seat because he believes he can have a greater impact on the state as lieutenant governor than he has had while serving in Congress. He also suggested he will play a key role for Hochul and will not be marginalized. In several past administrations, the lieutenant governor has often been used for low-profile ceremonial functions.
POLITICAL RISE
A Harvard Law School graduate and a native of Schenectady, Delgado became the first person of Hispanic or African American descent to win an upstate House seat when he defeated then Rep. John Faso, R-Columbia County, in what proved to be the blue wave election of 2018.
Delgado told reporters his family background is Cape Verdean and African American. He noted he and his wife met while both were students at Harvard Law School. The couple has twin 8-year-old sons, Maxwell and Coltrane. Delgado noted they are being raised in the Jewish faith. He said he cherishes the diversity of the state’s population.
Delgado first ran for the House seat in 2018, outperforming a slew of other Democrats in that year’s primary, and went on to defeat incumbent Rep. John Faso, a Republican from Columbia County.
TWO UPSTATE CANDIDATES
Unlike Benjamin, a vocal supporter of the Defund Police movement and backer of many progressive causes, Delgado is a political moderate who has developed ties to rural farmers and small business owners. Having two upstate natives on a statewide Democratic ticket, should the Hochul-Delgado team win the primary, would be unorthodox in New York politics, with Democrats having their base in the downstate region.
Faso, reached by CNHI, said Molinaro is now the clear favorite in the congressional race. As a result of a lawsuit challenging partisan election maps, the lines for all New York congressional seats are going to have to be redrawn; so it remains unclear what the boundaries of the district will be.
Commenting on Molinaro’s prospects, Faso said, “He was definitely in good shape before this announcement, but now I think he becomes the favorite for the seat.”
ELECTION POLLING
In statewide polling last fall, Hochul jumped out to an early lead after taking over from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who left the office amid sexual harassment scandals. Hochul had been his lieutenant governor.
In the wake of Benjamin’s arrest on felony corruption charges last month, Hochul’s popularity dipped in a Siena College poll. One of her challenges, Rep. Tom Suozzi, has been trying to make the case that Hochul has stumbled in addressing the problems of rising crime, high taxes and the economic affordability of the state.
On Tuesday, the New York Working Families Party, often an ally of New York Democrats, took a swipe at the fact Hochul was poaching a congressman for her administration at a time when a pending U.S. Supreme Court ruling would overturn the landmark abortion ruling, Roe v. Wade
“This decision feels short-sighted at a time when we need to be doing everything in our power to preserve the House majority and hold back an increasingly ruthless and draconian Republican Party,” the Working Families Party said in a statement. The party has thrown its support in the governor’s race to New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a progressive who is also seeking the governor’s office.
‘MAKE SURE WE GOT IT RIGHT’
Hochul said Delgado has some congressional duties to complete and will be installed as lieutenant governor by month’s end. She dubbed him “a rising star.”
Having been dogged by criticism that there was inadequate vetting of Benjamin before he was sworn in as lieutenant governor in September, Hochul said her team thoroughly reviewed Delgado’s background before locking in on him as the pick for the office. “I wanted to make sure we got it right this time,” she said.
Meanwhile, Molinaro traced Delgado’s move to switch positions to the political challenges that awaited him in the House race.
“Delgado’s decision to resign mid-way through the election cycle shows that he knows he would lose in November because of the incredible momentum our campaign has built,” Molinaro said.
All congressional primaries in New York will be run in late August this year due to a recent court ruling tossing out partisan election district maps. The lines now have to be redrawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.