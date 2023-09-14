PLATTSBURGH — The late Professor Julius A. Archibald, Jr. (May 9, 1931-August 28, 2023) was a family man, a man of science, a man who served our nation, and a man of faith.
“Religion has always been an important part of Julius’ life,” according to his full obituary on the R. W. Walker Funeral Home website. (See link)
“He was reared in New York City in the (formerly Protestant) Episcopal Church. He spent the major part of his childhood and youth as a member of Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, where he also served, separately, chorister, and acolyte.
“Shortly after their marriage, Julius united with Anola by embracing “Father Wesley’s Movement,” the Methodist (now United Methodist) Church. Julius has never seen any real theological differences between these Churches, only differences based upon tradition and organization. Julius longs for the day when these enter into a mutual relationship of ‘Full Communion;’ he remains disappointed that this has not yet been accomplished.”
LAY LEADER
Plattsburgh United Methodist Church pastor, the Rev. Phil Richards, first met Professor Archibald as young pastor in the Troy Conference.
“He was the conference lay leader for Troy Annual Conference over 30 years ago,” Richards said.
“Lay Leader of the Annual Conference represents the laity of the churches. We have lay delegates, and we have clergy delegates. He was the head of laity delegation at Annual Conference. He served for many years in that role. He was also an officer on the Conference Commission on Race as well. He served on a variety of different commissions through the United Methodist church over the years.”
Professor Archibald was a familiar face at the church’s annual Book Sale as a cashier.
“He was an amazing, active member of Plattsburgh United Methodist Church for many years,” Richards said.
“He led Adult Bible Study, particularly Disciple Bible Study, which basically studied the whole Bible in one year. He led that for many, many years. He was also a member of the Bell Choir and as well as the adult singing choir, the Chancel Choir.”
FOOD SHELF INSPIRATION
“Julius has, from time to time, served his local Methodist Churches, Trinity (now Faith) in Schenectady, Faith in Rockville, Maryland, and the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, in a variety of ways. He is a long-time member (and two-time former President) of the Board of Sponsors of the Protestant Campus Ministry which serves students at SUNY Plattsburgh and the Clinton County Community College,” according to his obituary.
“At the Plattsburgh Church, he inspired the original development of what has become the Interfaith Food Shelf; he also inspired the extension of the Church’s worship ministry to the residents of the Vilas Home and Meadowbrook Nursing Home for the elderly. In recent years, he has taught Bible Study for adults at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church and the Trinity Episcopal Church of Plattsburgh.
“Julius’ activities in Methodism went beyond his local church to the Adirondack District, the former Troy Annual Conference, and the upper New York Annual Conference, where, from time to time, he served in a variety of leadership rules. He is a former District Lay Leader of the Adirondack District (1992-1996), and former Conference Lay Leader of the former Troy Annual Conference (1996-2004). As a Certified Lay Speaker, he has been a frequent guest preacher at numerous local churches. Julius has been a member of the delegation to seven quadrennial General Conferences of the United Methodist Church, and to eight quadrennial Jurisdictional Conferences of the Church’s Northeastern Jurisdiction.
“He has, from time to time, served the general United Methodist Church as a member of the General Council on Ministries, The United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), The Committee on The Advance for Christ and His Church, The General Board of Discipleship Ministries, The Committee on Older Adults Ministries, and The Association of Annual Conference Lay Leaders (the latter of which he was President for two years). He was a recipient of the Harry Denman Award for Evangelism in 2004.”
“I’m going to miss him dearly,” Richards said.
“He was an advocate for pastors. He was a wonderful, wonderful, presence in the church as well as in the Conference. He is missed by so many people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.