PLATTSBURGH — The Valcour Battle Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution hosted its 3rd annual reading of the Declaration of Independence Saturday to commemorate the birth of the United States of America 247 years ago.
The reading took place Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Park at the Old Base Oval in Plattsburgh.
GETTING SCOUTS INVOLVED
The event began with opening remarks from Valcour Battle Chapter President Craig Russell, followed by a posting of colors by Boy Scout Troop 8039 of Plattsburgh and Troop 46 of Beekmantown, as well as Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York.
“This is our first time participating,” Geri Kaplan-Downs, Troop Leader of the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York, said.
“It is an amazing opportunity; the girls loved participating. I think they really enjoyed themselves.”
Both troops lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
“I think it is very special for young scouts to try to be involved,” Mark Sand, Scoutmaster of Troop 46, said.
“This is the second year we have been involved. We didn’t know about the first one, but it’s been great being part of it.”
The Cumberland Bay Barbershop Chorus, as a new addition to the ceremony, performed “God Bless America” prior to the reading, and “America the Beautiful” following.
More opening remarks were given by government dignitaries including New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones, Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Chashman and City of Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest.
HISTORIAN SPEAKS
John Krueger read the Declaration of Independence to the crowd, while also presenting some of his own remarks on the history behind one of the nation’s most important documents.
“I am honored to be here today,” Krueger said. “This is my third time participating in the reading.”
Krueger is the former director of the Kent Delord House Museum, former city historian and former history professor.
According to Krueger, there was no signing ceremony of the Declaration of Independence as depicted in John Trumbull’s famous oil painting, which actually depicts the presentation of the document to Congress.
“There was no single day in which all delegates stepped up to affix their name to the document,” Krueger said.
A draft of the Declaration of Independence was submitted to Congress on June 28, 1776, by the Committee of Five: John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert Livingston.
The first draft was written by Thomas Jefferson, then edited heavily by Congress and rewritten by Jefferson to include the alterations.
A LENGTHY PROCESS
On July 2, 1776, Congress declared independence with a 12 to 0 vote, with New York abstaining until July 9, which made it a unanimous vote.
While Congress declared U.S. independence on July 4, 1776, the official document was not fully signed by all 56 delegates until August 2 of the same year.
Another new addition to the ceremony this year included a reading of the names of all delegates from each of 13 states who signed the document.
These names were read aloud by members of the audience, including government dignitaries, Barbershop Chorus singers, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts present.
“All 56 of (the Declaration signers) were considered ‘extremely nefarious peoples,’” Russell explained.
“They were essentially signing their death warrant. If things hadn’t worked out, they would have been executed and their families left destitute.”
WHAT TRULY WENT INTO IT
The voices from around the crowd emulated the unity of the original 13 states.
Throughout the ceremony, several moments of silence were recognized as well as remembrance prayers were read by Stan Ransom of the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration Committee.
“I think we get so wrapped up in politics and the things we don’t like about the history, (that) we begin to lose sight or perspective of what truly went into it,” Bud Smith, one of the event organizers, said.
