PLATTSBURGH — Runners can get an early start on their St. Patrick’s Day festivities while helping families in the region receive the care they need by taking part in the Shamrock Shuffle 5K.
The race starts and ends at Valcour Brewing Company on Saturday, March 12 at 11 a.m.
Now in its seventh year, the two-loop route creates a flat, fast course for runners.
GOING IN GREEN
The fun and unique event is also well-known for the many participants decked out in green to celebrate Irish heritage.
The race is organized by Adirondack Coast Events and this year, benefits The Foundation of CVPH’s Travel Fund, which assists eligible North Country families who need to travel outside the area for specialized care.
“Everyone running in this race will be making such a big difference in the lives of our patients,” CVPH Associate Vice President of Philanthropy Kerry Haley said.
“In many cases, these patients are facing serious health challenges, and at the same time, they are struggling to figure out how they can afford to get necessary care that unfortunately is outside our region. By signing up for this race, you’re taking a major worry off their minds.”
In 2021, The Foundation’s travel funds assisted 72 patients and their families, totaling nearly $48,000 in reimbursement.
“Last year, we had around 100 face-masked participants with COVID protocols in place,” Michelle Senecal, event & special projects manager, said.
“Runners had a great time and were grateful to participate in an in-person event. Because this 5K is held outdoors, masking is suggested but not required. Registration will be held outdoors.”
To learn more about the travel funds available and how to apply, check out the “Get Help” tab on The Foundation website: UVMHealth.org/CVPHFoundation.
Last year, about 100 runners took part in the race, ranging in age from 6 to 78.
Their registration fees supported the purchase of a brand new bassinet that is now providing comfort for babies born at the Alice T. Miner Women and Children’s Center.
REGISTRATION COSTS
The cost to register is $25. The first 150 runners ages 21 and up to complete the course will also receive a prize:
· 1st-50th place: A free beer courtesy of Valcour Brewing
· 51st-100th place: A free beer courtesy of The Foundation of CVPH
· 101st-150th place: A free beer courtesy of Adirondack Coast Events
Runners can sign up by visiting Shamrock Shuffle (runsignup.com). The website also includes a map of the course and information on how to track your progress during the race.
Anyone with questions can contact Michelle Senecal, Foundation events & special projects manager at (518) 314-3359 or email msenecal@cvph.org.
— Staff Writer Robin Caudell contributed to this report.
