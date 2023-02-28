PLATTSBURGH — The Shamrock Shuffle 5K, sponsored by The Foundation of CVPH and Adirondack Coast Events, takes place Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m.
Online registration is now open for the annual fundraiser that begins and ends at Valcour Brewing Company.
This year’s proceeds will support the addition of painted murals in patient rooms on CVPH’s Adult Inpatient Psychiatric Unit. These works of art enhance the unit’s already calming and recovery-focused environment, according to Director of Inpatient Psychiatry Bethany Sousis, RN.
“Art can help reduce anxiety and stress,” she said.
“These murals will be a welcome addition. Thank you to the Foundation and its supporters for this generous gift.”
Murals in the Child and Adolescent Inpatient Psychiatry have already been completed.
Relocated to the 6th floor of CVPH in June, 2022, the adult inpatient unit provides psychiatric patients with a spacious, welcoming environment in which to receive care, learn helpful coping skills and connect with community agencies that will support their continued wellbeing.
Foundation Events & Special Projects Manager Michelle Senecal said the 8th annual Shamrock Shuffle offers a fun way to support initiatives like the murals at the local hospital.
“It’s always more great to see everyone wearing ‘o’the green’ for the event,” she said.
Proceeds from previous Shuffles have helped to support The Foundation’s Travel Fund, CVPH Cardiology and most recently, bassinets for the Women and Children’s Center.
“We are truly thankful to live and work in a community that believes in helping others and comes together (at events like this) to make a difference in lives of their friends and neighbors,” CVPH Associate Vice President of Philanthropy Kerry Haley said.
Registration is $25 per person and can be completed in the events section at www.cvph.org/Foundation.
Free beer will be awarded to the first 150 runners, age 21 and older, to complete the course courtesy of Valcour Brewing Company, The Foundation and Adirondack Coast Events.
For more information call at (518) 314-3359 or email msenecal@cvph.org. Learn more about the Foundation at UVMHealth.org/CVPHFoundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.