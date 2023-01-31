SARANAC LAKE — Robin Baxter, BSN, RN, CPAN has been awarded the second annual Adirondack Health Nursing Legacy Award.
“I am so honored,” she said.
“There are so many wonderful nurses at Adirondack Health.”
Baxter joined the General Hospital of Saranac Lake in March 1982 as a graduate RN from Keuka College. She began her career on the surgical floor and soon after moved to the surgical intensive care unit. In the fall of 1986, she transferred to the post-anesthesia care unit (PACU), where she has obtained specialty certification and practiced for the past 36 years.
Baxter retired at the end of 2022 and plans to come back to Adirondack Medical Center in a per-diem capacity early next year.
“Working at Adirondack Health has been wonderful,” she said.
“I’m excited to go per-diem because I don’t want to leave completely. I enjoy the camaraderie and excellence in care here. I have so many excellent colleagues. I’m proud to be part of the team.”
The Adirondack Health Nursing Legacy Award, sponsored by Joan Grabe and the Grabe family, was created in 2021 to honor a nurse with more than 15 years’ experience and a demonstrated history of teaching, mentoring, and inspiring the next generation of nurses. Additional criteria include expert technical skills, the ability to pass on the art and science of nursing, strong intuition, and an excellent rapport with colleagues, patients, and families.
Baxter exemplifies these traits and was honored with this prestigious award.
