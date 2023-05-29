On Saturday, June 3, more than 28 local libraries will be participating in a Library Crawl in the region.
The Library Crawl is designed for local families to (re)discover libraries in the area. Many libraries will have activities targeted at children, while others will be open for participants to visit.
Participants are encouraged to visit as many of the participating libraries as they would like. Participants will pick up their “Library Crawl Passport” at the first library they visit.
At each stop, the librarian will stamp the passport, and those who get at least three stamps will be eligible for a drawing with prizes from local authors. Participants can turn in their completed passport at the last library they visit, and all eligible passports will be entered into a drawing on June 24.
Local libraries have proved to be an invaluable resource to communities as they provide access to a wide variety of books, computer access, programming and a host of other services that residents throughout the area rely on.
The Library Crawl seeks to highlight the wonderful libraries in our region and encourage residents to visit not only their local library but libraries throughout the region.
More information can be found on Facebook at tinyurl.com/Library-Crawl.
The current list of participating libraries are:
Alburgh Public Library, 16 So. Main St. Alburgh, VT 05440
Akwasasne Library 321 State Route 37, Hogensburgh.
Champlain Memorial Library, 148 Elm St., Champlain.
Chateaugay 4 John St., Chateaugay.
Chazy Public Library, 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy.
Crown Point Hammond Library, 2732 Main St., Crown Point.
Dannemora Free Library, 40 Emmons St. at the Village Community Building, Dannemora.
Essex, Beldon Noble Memorial Library, 2759 Essex Rd., P.O. Box 339, Essex.
Keene Valley Library Assoc., 1796 Route 73, P.O. Box 86, Keene Valley.
Keeseville Free Library, 1721 Front St., Keeseville.
Lake Placid Public Library, 2471 Main St., Lake Placid.
Mooers Free Library, 25 School St., PO Box 286, Mooers.
North Hero Library, 3195 US Route 2, North Hero, VT 05474.
Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh.
Peru Free Library, 3024 Route 22, P.O. Box 96, Peru.
Port Henry Sherman Free Library 20 Church St., Port Henry.
Rouses Point Dodge Memorial, 144 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Saranac Lake Free Library 109 Main St., Saranac Lake.
Schroon Lake Public Library, 15 Leland Ave., Schroon Lake.
Swanton Library 1 First St., Swanton, Vt 05488
Ticonderoga Black Watch Memorial Library, 99 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga.
Tupper Lake Public Library, 41 Lake St., Tupper Lake.
Upper Jay, Wells Memorial Library, 12230 Rt. 9N, Upper Jay.
Wadhams Free Library, 763 NYS Route 22, Wadhams.
West Chazy Dodge Library, 9 Fiske Road, P.O. Box 226, West Chazy.
Westport Library Association, Washington St., Westport.
Willsboro Paine Memorial, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro.
Wilmington EM Cooper Memorial Library, 5751 Route 86, P.O. Box 29, Wilmington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.