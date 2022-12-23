PLATTSBURGH — With an ominous weather forecast for this holiday weekend, North Country residents are being urged to take precautions and stay home if possible.
“It looks like we’re going to get rain, wind, snow and some ice buildup making unattended surfaces very slippery,” Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said.
“We could see the whole gambit.”
STATE OF EMERGENCY
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday night with the storm expecting to impact holiday travel Thursday night through Monday.
The National Weather Service in Burlington, Vt. was predicting that snow would start Thursday night in parts of the Adirondacks, followed by 50 to 65 mph wind gusts areawide impacting western slopes especially, then a flash freeze event, sharp river rises, and lake effect snow Friday night into Saturday with blowing snow and cold wind chills.
Scattered to numerous power outages and additional weather impacts could slow recovery and cause difficult travel, the Weather Service alerted.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.
DAY CONCERNS
Day said there could also be some minor flooding as rivers rise, and some storm drains could be backed up.
“People should stay home if possible, and if you have to go out, use extreme caution,” he said.
“It’s going to be rough for first responders too so if you are having trouble getting around, so are they.”
PRE-STAGING CREWS
New York State Electric & Gas was preparing for high winds and pre-staged additional line and tree personnel across the state to assist with restoration efforts, if needed.
“Current forecasts call for wind gusts potentially reaching 60 mph in two stages on Friday and Saturday, as well as snow and ice, to begin late Thursday in Western New York and then move east across the state,” a NYSEG advisory said.
“The wind, ice, and snow have the potential to bring down trees and limbs, causing damage to overhead power lines and other electrical equipment. The companies urge customers to monitor local forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions.”
In preparation for the event, the company has pre-staged 330 additional line and tree crews across the state to assist with restoration efforts if needed. Company and contractor crews will be onsite and prepared to facilitate an effective and efficient response should outages occur.
NYSEG will provide updates throughout the event to the general public on their website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter). Customers should also sign up for email alerts, and download the NYSEG mobile app to get the most up-to-date information.
STORM PREPARATIONS
Residents are also urged to keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with supplies of drinking water and non-perishable foods. Also, make sure that smart phones, tablets, and other mobile devices are fully charged, and fill your car’s fuel tank.
Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.
National Grid has also increased its Upstate New York field force to more than 2,800 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers in preparation for the storm.
“Heading into the holiday weekend, our line workers, field teams, support staff and contractor crews have made the commitment to be away from their families if they’re needed to restore service to our customers,” Brian Gemmell, National Grid’s Chief Operating Officer for New York Electric, said.
“We know that there is never a convenient time to endure a storm, especially during the holidays, and our crews are at the ready if the weather impacts our energy delivery system.”
Day said emergency services crews are preparing for a busy weekend if necessary.
“Crews will be ready and we are prepared,” he said.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said their crews are also ready.
“Our crews are well positioned to address the developing conditions. The public is asked to do their part and be smart. Give crews space and don’t be out when you don’t have too,” Cashman said.
“The North Country has a tradition of looking after one another. No doubt we will do it again.”
In the City of Plattsburgh, Mayor Chris Rosenquest said Municipal Lighting Department and Public Works personnel were also prepping for storm duty.
“All our trucks are loaded with salt and sand and we have overtime crews on Standby,” he said.
