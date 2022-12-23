Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Morning rain and wind followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 48F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.