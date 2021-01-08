PLATTSBURGH – Wednesday's turmoil at the U.S. Capitol obscured Epiphany, which marks the 12th day after Christmas.
THREE WISE MEN
Bishop Mark J. Webb, of the Upper New York Conference of the United Methodist Church, wrote the following on Wednesday evening:
“On this day of Epiphany when we celebrate the journey of the Magi led by the light of a star and the revelation of God incarnate in Jesus Christ, our world needs the truth of this gift more than ever.
“As we witness the continued division, chaos and violence that surrounds us today and has surrounded us too many other times, for too long; we must cry out to God for healing and peace.
“May we not only pray for peace but be the peacemakers who point people to the Prince of Peace, the Savior of the world, Jesus Christ!
“It is in these times of greatest need that the light of Jesus promises to penetrate the darkness. Let us claim and proclaim this truth for the sake of our nation, our world and every single person.”
RECALLING 'THE BELOVED COMMUNITY'
In the aftermath of Wednesday's infamy, five people are dead, more than 50 law enforcement officers were injured, and a nation was shook to its constitutional foundation.
The Rev. Phil Richards, pastor of the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, wrote the following on Thursday afternoon.
“Yesterday I watched the events in our nation's Capitol with a myriad of emotions. I felt anger. I felt horrified. I grieved what was happening.
“I felt frustrated that so many could not see that what was happening and has been happening over the past few years would inevitably lead to violence, and violence, disrespect and so much more are what we got yesterday.
“There's a part of me that still can't believe what happened yesterday. But I and we all know too well that we have been heading this way for a long time.
“Yesterday, our pride in our democracy and the peaceful transition of power was shattered by what took place at the Capitol in Washington DC.
“We have now come to realize that we are no better than any other nation in many respects. I could not believe that the Capitol, the halls of democracy, desecrated by angry protesters that turned into a mob and resorted to violence and vandalism.
“We now know that the same things can happen in our own country that happen elsewhere. We thought we were shielded from it. We always used to say that, 'It could never happen here!'
“The past few years have revealed the ugly side of sinful white supremacy that we must still come to grips with as America's Original Sin. We must come to terms with this. We must come to terms with the reality that our country has become increasingly diverse and that is a good thing and is a gift.
“Never before, in our country's history, has a President failed to participate in the peaceful transfer of power, let alone incite a mob to violence. This is what happened yesterday. And yet, we are stronger than this.
“We must lean into love and compassion in our communities, nation and world. We must heal and build bigger tables in our communities.
“We must begin the hard work of actively seeking to build what Martin Luther King called, 'The Beloved Community.'
“Yes, we will get through this moment but we must begin the more difficult task of reconciliation. I hope and pray we are up for it. I believe we are!
'ALL SISTERS AND BROTHERS IN CHRIST'
New York's 21st Congressional District encompasses much of the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
The Most Rev. Terry R. LaValley, Bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, issued the following statement in response to the incident at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
“This has certainly been a year of instability and uncertainty for us. The pandemic and politics have revealed deep differences in the way that we look at life and in the way we relate to one another.
“Yesterday’s frightening and surreal episode at our nation’s Capitol was shameful and embarrassing evidence of our fractured, degraded state. As a nation and as people, we are in need of healing and reconciliation. All sorts of emotions have surfaced within us: fear, anger, disgust, shame, discouragement, a sense of hopelessness.
“We are reminded that we are all sisters and brothers in Christ. Let us pray for our nation and for one another, that each of us might be instruments of God’s peace. We recommit ourselves to respect for the human person and civility in our culture. We can, we must do better! May God bless our nation and us all.”
Bishop LaValley's full statement can be viewed online at: https://youtu.be/qu_TB4C2Gts.
