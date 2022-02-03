REDFORD – Olivier Demers traces his lineage to Jean Demers, who arrived in 17th century Québec.
“The house of the Demers is still there,” Olivier, violinist in Le Vent du Nord, said.
“One of six or eight houses that were not destroyed by the war. It's still there in the Petit-Champlain neighborhood. About 85 percent of the Demers in Québec, which is quite a big family, is directly associated with this person.”
BY EAR/BY HEART
Olivier is the first professional musician that he knows of in his family.
“My dad was learning piano when we were kids,” he said.
“He was more a philosophy teacher, and my mother was a teacher, too. But when we were 4 or 5 years old, he was playing piano every night when we were going to bed for half an hour.
“We were going to sleep with him playing piano. I was learning his tunes by heart without reading the music. That was my first contact with aurality or oral tradition that was transmitted by the ears more than the notes.”
In Laval, Olivier did not grow up in the folk and traditional music of Québec, but he discovered it at the end of his teen years, which coincided with the Québec Referendum of 1995.
“I was just in school learning jazz and playing country music in clubs,” he said.
“I was 18 or something. I realized that I was playing American traditional music. I just wanted to dive into what we have in Québec, and it became very quickly a passionate and total devotion of my time. I decided to do it full-time, to dig into the archives and try to learn the Québécois and learn more about his great tradition we have in Québec.”
FOLK/TRAD INNOVATOR
Le Vent du Nord co-founders — Olivier along with Nicolas Boulerice on hurdy-gurdy — met while students at Collège Lionel-Groulx north of Montreal, and they formed the band with Sébastien Dufour and Frédéric Samson.
“I studied violin, classical and jazz, and very quickly after I started at 19 years old to play professional,” Olivier said.
“Not making a lot of money at the time, but being very happy with what I got, I was able to play music and do my life and live in Montreal. It was a very early music vibe.”
In the-mid '90s, Olivier could live in Montreal with $5,000 per year.
“I could make living with this and pay for my apartment,” he said.
“I didn't need much to be able to live. I just could dedicate my time to music and that was a major advantage compared to a kid who wants to be a musician right now. It's a total different ballgame.
“My time was just there to play music, perform music, practice music, and be with friends and do some experimental stuff and try to research and dig more about the tradition.”
That heady time afforded Olivier the opportunity to not stress about money and concentrate on his art.
“(It) helped me to develop myself and put every single energy that I could put in this music and that accelerated I think this skill,” he said.
“I got better faster because I could spend more time on this music. More and more I was getting into this type of music. More and more I was meeting a lot of people from this music genre. It became quickly a full-time thing. It's full time, even right now in the pandemic. It's still a full-time thing for me.”
TWENTY SPRINGS
Le Vent du Nord’s five singers and multi-instrumentalists — Simon Beaudry, André Brunet, Réjean Brunet, Boulerice and Olivier — are a force in Québec’s progressive francophone folk movement.
They articulate French-Canadian traditional and modern sonics — button accordion, guitar, fiddles, foot percussion, and vocals — with a hurdy-gurdy twist.
Le Vent du Nord marks 20 years on the road in 2022.
The band's newly released album, “20 Printemps,” features 12 tracks and is dedicated to friend and former bandmate Bernard Simard.
Olivier attributes the band's longevity to communication.
“Talking, discussing with the guys, telling what we have in mind and discussing to fit the problems,” he said.
“Because, of course, the music life is full of surprises. Every day its another thing with different types of situations that could pop up and be problematic in terms of transport, airport, schedules, food or whatever in our creation.
“We talk a lot. We argue a lot. We discuss a lot, but not in a negative way, just always to fix the problems. That, I think, is the key for longevity; also the volume of gigs and the opportunities to play. That keeps the band together because if we were playing half of what we play during the last 20 years, probably some guys would have other projects.
“We are 100 percent dedicated to this band. That's a big thing as a band. I'm not sure if we had several other projects for the last 20 years that we would still be there at this point. This is the main thing to talk and to be, every member, dedicated and devoted to the band."
IF YOU GO
WHO: Le Vent du Nord performs on the Hill and Hollow Music series
WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m.
WHERE: The Assumption of Mary School located at 78 Clinton Street in Redford.
TICKETS: Admission is a suggested donation of $20, payable at the door. Because of continuing COVID-19 concerns, audience members must be vaccinated and masked. Advance reservations are requested so that contact-tracing is possible. Seating is open; self-distancing is discretionary.
RESERVATIONS: For further info please telephone, 518-293-7613. Email:ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com or visit www.hillandhollowmusic.org.
SPONSORS: This project is made possible by funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.
