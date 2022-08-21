REDFORD — For many at the Redford Picnic Sunday, attending the annual event is a family tradition.
“We’ve been going for generations now, my grandfather brought my mom, my mom brought me and now, we bring our boys — it has just been a tradition since I was his size,” Samantha Poulin said pointing to her son John-Paul Poulin.
“They’ve been looking forward to this.”
FUN AND GAMES
Throughout the Redford Picnic’s 167th celebration at the Community Center School, there was live music from Lou Allen, Kiel Love and the Backroads Band to entertain the crowds, as well as a craft and vendor show, games of Skilo, the Redford Picnic ticket raffle, food and the popular pie booths, where participants pay 50 cents to guess what number a wheel will land on to win a donated, homemade pie.
An array of games and activities like the “Oldest Carousel in America,” Dino Dig, Tip a Troll, Ping Pong, Cane Game and Dime Toss kept kids busy.
CAN’T LEAVE WITHOUT A PIE
Samantha said the Cane Game and the pie booth are among their family favorites.
“I know the cane game, my mom used to play when she was his size, but he (John-Paul) has always loved the car and the horse race and we can’t leave without a pie, that is like the golden rule,” she said.
“My mom won her peach pie (today). I didn’t win anything, but she got her peach pie, so we’re allowed to leave.”
Amy Favaro, who brought her son Connor Favaro to the event as well, said she and her family try to go every year and support the community.
“We’re here to support the church and my mom has a booth, and my mother-in-law also has a booth, so we came out to see them,” Amy said.
“Just so that he could have some fun.”
