FRANKLIN — A Redford man died in a snowmobile accident in Franklin County Monday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m.
According to State Police, Jacob P. Merrill, 25, of Redford, was operating a 2020 Yamaha snowmobile on the Corridor 7 snowmobile trail heading northeast in the Town of Franklin when he struck a pole and was ejected from the craft.
Merrill was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
State Police were assisted by Owls Head Mountain and Duane fire and rescue crews, the state Department of Environmental Conservation Police and Forest Rangers.
