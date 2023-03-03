PLATTSBURGH — Over the years during the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the City, Town and County breakfast, some fresh news will be broken, and Thursday was one of those moments.
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry reported that county Social Services Commissioner John Redden will be retiring after a decade of leading the critical department and three decades working there.
“John focused on ensuring that all people were treated with dignity and respect,” Henry said.
In his duties, Redden led a department that provides a wide range of services to more than 30,000 people in the county each year through its 155 employees.
The department includes the Child and Family Services unit, the Foster Care Adoption unit and Adult Protective units as well as the Child and Family Services Division.
Some of the services the department provides include Home Energy Assistance Program for about 2,500 income eligible households in the county. Additionally, $10 million in benefits for the Child Support Unit for children and families, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits, were distributed to families from Social Services and those benefits were used at local farmers markets and grocery stores.
The department also helps those eligible with childcare so they don’t have to choose between paying bills, or paying for daycare.
29-YEAR CAREER
After a career in the U.S. Air Force, Redden returned to his home of Plattsburgh and began working as an adult protective case worker. Within two years, he became deputy commissioner under then-Commissioner Jay LePage, serving in that position for 17 years.
He became commissioner in 2013 after LePage retired.
“John places much importance to the Maya Angelou quote that he often uses: “People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.” Anyone who has had the pleasure of interacting with John throughout his 29-year career knows this to be true,” Henry said.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with John these last few years, and he is one of the finest people and one of the most able administrators I have ever known. It was fortunate to have a person of accountability and character to lead us, and I’m fortunate to have had the pleasure of working closely with him.”
