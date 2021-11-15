The setting sun cast Downtown Plattsburgh in a gleaming red glow last Friday evening.
The forecast shows some chilly days ahead with temperatures hovering in the high 30s and low 40s.
(Jan) M. (Zubinsky) Tuomey (BSN, Med., MSN) 87, lifelong resident of Plattsburgh passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2021. Jan was born July 25, 1934 to Anthony Peter and Josephine (LaJoy) Zubinsky of Plattsburgh. The family is planning a celebration of Mom's life in the spring in …
FULTON [mdash] Wayne David Bleau, 72, of Fulton, N.Y., died peacefully, Oct. 18, 2021, at his home. He was born in Albany, N.Y., to Elva Blaise and Howard Bleau, who later moved to Keeseville, N.Y., where Wayne, his brother, Gary and sisters, Linda and Diane spent their childhoods. Wayne gra…
