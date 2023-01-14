PLATTSBURGH — If you pick the project, Red Maple Painting LLC will do the rest.
“We kind of go with whatever the customer needs,” co-owner Jon Seiden said.
“We do wallpaper removal, interior/exterior painting, we do log … home and siding treatments, we do cabinet refinishing for kitchens or offices, we do exterior and interior staining for wood, solid staining for home, we do some power washing, we have done some prep work for murals and then we do decks. We also do openings and closings for great camps.”
LOCAL PAINTERS
Seiden, 35, with his friend and co-owner, Robert “Guitsy” Wolf, 41, decided to open Red Maple Painting in November after months of deliberation.
Together, the two wanted to help fill the need for more local painters in the North Country.
“We had been working as foremen for another professional company for several years and then just decided to branch out and do our own thing,” Seiden said.
“There’s a high demand for painters out there and not a lot of painters out there to fill the need … We had been talking about starting a business for, probably, the last six months and we kind of just got a little push and decided to start it early — the opportunity presented itself to us.”
Though they are based out of Plattsburgh, Red Maple Painting will service most areas of the Adirondack Park and go as far as Burlington, Vt. and Lake George.
ADIRONDACK VIBES
Because of this, the Adirondacks were a big influence on the naming of the business.
“We wanted to create the feeling and atmosphere of the Adirondacks in our branding,” Seiden said.
“The Adirondacks provide a special retreat for people all over the country to relax and unwind and we want to bring that vibe into their homes and businesses.”
BUSINESS HOURS
Currently, Seiden and Wolf do not have a brick and mortar location for their business and operate mainly on the go.
“We basically have our own personal vehicles, but they are labeled with our company logos on the side. We have a truck and a little Subaru and we just haul our equipment to the different job sites that we go to,” Seiden said.
Additionally, their hours vary, depending on the project, but they typically operate at regular business hours and days, he said.
“If it’s a project that we need to do on the weekend, that’s something we can make happen, but you know, we’re pretty much normal business hours — 6 or 7 in the morning up until 5 in the evening,” Seiden said.
“Depending on where we’re at and what we’re doing.”
That’s one of the benefits of being the boss of a business like Red Maple Painting, Wolf added.
“The good is that we get to make our own terms and we get to lead our own company,” he said.
“The challenge is that there is no net to keep us week to week paid, we have to essentially pay ourselves when we can.”
So far, though, the two have had plenty of work to keep busy as they adjust to being business owners.
“We’ve been steady since November,” Seiden said.
“It’s more of just keeping yourself organized — that’s really the only challenge that’s different — because we’re used to doing this type of work with these types of clients, but just organizing the job and making sure everything flows smoothly for us and the customers is the only real transition from being that initial point of first contact to doing the bid to following the job through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.