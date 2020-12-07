WATERTOWN — The American Red Cross in Eastern New York and around the country is urging donors of all blood types to be the lifeline for patients by donating blood, platelets or convalescent plasma this holiday season.
“Medical conditions and emergencies that require blood don’t stop for the holidays or a pandemic – the need is truly constant,” Katie Potter, external communications manager, said via email.
“The Red Cross is currently able to meet immediate patient needs. However, it’s important to note that hospitals are still working through a backlog of canceled elective surgeries and procedures from the spring resulting in a significant increase in distributions of both red blood cells and platelets to hospitals as they work to reschedule these critical procedures.
“Blood donors are needed to help meet these patient needs, especially during the holidays which are often a difficult time to collect blood donations as individuals and families become busy with the preparations and events of the season. The need for blood products is constant and that blood is perishable.”
DONATIONS SCHEDULE
To encourage donations (SEE BOX) this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross Dec. 16, 2020-Jan. 4, 20121 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
The Red Cross asks healthy, eligible individuals to give blood for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected by making a donation appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States, according to a press release.
Donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs.
“While the strain of this pandemic weighs heavily on our nation, we must continue to care for one another,” Potter said.
“Regular donors and those rolling up a sleeve to give for the first time have answered the call to help during this uncertain time.
“Safety is our top priority and the Red Cross adheres to the highest standards of safety and infection control. We have implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of our donors and staff during this outbreak.”
The Red Cross asks potential donors who may have any risk factors to postpone and donate at a later time.
“The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation,” she said.
“Those previously diagnosed with or suspected to have had COVID-19, are deferred from donating blood for 14 days in alignment with FDA recommendations provided to blood establishments last month."
COVID ANTIBODIES
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, hospital demand for convalescent plasma has also grown.
“This type of blood donation collects plasma from COVID-19 survivors whose blood contains antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus,” Potter said.
“An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused the Red Cross to distribute a record number of convalescent plasma products in the past month. The American Red Cross urges eligible COVID-19 survivors to sign-up to give now to help ensure patients battling the virus have continued access to all potentially lifesaving treatments. Anyone who thinks they may be eligible can learn more and complete a donor information form at www.RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.”
COVID-19 convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation given by those who've recovered from this coronavirus.
“The plasma from COVID-19 survivors’ blood contains antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus,” Potter said.
“With each convalescent plasma donation, convalescent plasma donors have a unique ability to help up to four patients recover from the virus.”
Learn more about convalescent plasma and sign up to give at RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID.
TESTING FOR ANTIBODIES
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, according to a release.
The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.
Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
The American Red Cross urges eligible COVID-19 survivors to sign-up to give now to help ensure patients battling the virus have continued access to all potentially lifesaving treatments.
COVID PRECAUTIONS
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance, according to a release.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
BLOOD DONOR APP
The American Red Cross Blood Donor App was originally launched in 2014.
“This past fall, a refreshed version was released featuring a new look as well as a few enhancements,” Potter said.
“Since its launch, the Blood Donor App has been downloaded more than 3 million times. It aims to help donors easily find donation opportunities, schedule appointments, receive reminders, track donation progress and more.”
UPCOMING BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES
Dates: Dec. 16, 2020-Jan. 4, 2021
Clinton County
Plattsburgh
12/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Plattsburgh, 406 State Route 3
_______________
Essex County
Lake Placid
12/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Crowne Plaza, 1 Olympic Drive
Ticonderoga
12/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus 333, 103 Montcalm St.
_______________
Franklin County
Malone
12/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., QWL Building, 116 Bare Hill Road
Saranac Lake
12/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saranac Lake Free Library, 109 Main Street
Tupper Lake
12/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Goff Nelson Library, 41 Lake Street
_______________
Jefferson County
Adams
12/26/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., American Legion Post 586, 10 South Main Street
Alexandria Bay
12/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion Post 904, 9 Rock Street
Brownville
12/31/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brownville Fire Department, 121 Brown Blvd.
Carthage
12/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carthage VFW Post 7227, 668 West End Avenue
Evans Mills
12/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 8408 South Main Street
Fort Drum
12/22/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Family Resource Center, 11042 Mt. Belvedere Blvd.
La Fargeville
12/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 36223 NY State Route 180
Philadelphia
12/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., United Community Center, 55 Main Street
Sackets Harbor
1/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Sackets Harbor, 209 Ambrose Street
Watertown
12/22/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 1330 Gotham Street
12/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross - North Country Chapter, 203 N Hamilton St
_______________
Lewis County
Constableville
1/2/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Constableville Fire Department, 3059 Main Street
Copenhagen
12/18/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, 9871 Number Three Road
Lowville
12/18/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lowville Mennonite Church, 7705 Ridge Rd.
12/19/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lowville Fire Hall, 5420 The Parkway
_______________
Saint Lawrence County
Canton
12/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Best Western University Inn, 90 E Main Street
De Kalb Junction
12/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., DeKalb Junction Fire Department, 4323 US Highway 11
Gouverneur
12/29/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Gouverneur Methodist Church, 34 Grove Street
Hammond
12/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hammond Presbyterian Church, 215 St Lawrence Ave.
Heuvelton
12/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pickens Hall & General Store, 83 State Street
Massena
12/31/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., American Legion Massena, 40 E. Orvis Street
Ogdensburg
12/17/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grace Covenant Church, 7 Laboda Drive
12/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering Street
Parishville
12/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Parishville Firemens' Field, 25 Rutman Rd.
Potsdam
12/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Potsdam Presbyterian Church, 42 Elm Street
12/21/2020: 10 am - 2 pm, Potsdam AmVets Post # 282, 6771 US Highway 11
Waddington
12/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 34 Oak Street
MAKE AN APPOINTMENT
Make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.
To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or on Twitter at @RedCross.
