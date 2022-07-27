Red Cross seeking urgent blood donations

The American Red Cross is facing a decrease in blood supply after a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer.
According to a press release, their blood supply has shrunk nearly 20% in recent weeks.
“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services, said.
“By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”
Blood and platelet donations are a necessity, and people are encouraged to donate before hearing of a shortage, Type O negative blood donations are especially appreciated.
Those who donated blood between August 1 through August 30 will be entered for a chance to win gas for a year. Three winners will be selected. Everyone who donates in August will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Those who wish to make a donation can schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
These are upcoming donation opportunities between August 1 and 15 by county:
CLINTON
Friday, Aug. 12: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Days Inn By Wyndham located at 406 State Route 3, Plattsburgh, NY.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Aug. 9: Noon to 5 p.m. at Keene Central School located at 33 Market Street, Keene Valley, NY.
Tuesday, Aug. 2: Noon to 5 p.m. at Knights of Columbus located at 4253 Main Street, Port Henry, NY.
FRANKLIN
Wednesday, Aug. 10: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hotel Saranac located at 100 Main Street, Saranac Lake, NY.
Thursday, Aug. 11: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tupper Lake Fire Department located at 21 Santa Clara Avenue, Tupper Lake, NY.
