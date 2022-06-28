PLATTSBURGH — Whether you are celebrating Independence Day in your backyard, at the beach or with fireworks, The American Red Cross would like to share some tips to celebrate safely while still having fun.
BEACH SAFETY
When visiting the beach this holiday weekend, pay attention to the weather, avoid going in the water during thunderstorms, especially if you see lightning. Swim only where a lifeguard is present and obey all instructions.
It may be a good idea to designate a “water watcher” whose only responsibility is watching those in and around the water.
All inexperienced swimmers should wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets. Always walk into the water, avoid jumping head first. Watch out for and avoid aquatic life.
If you find yourself in a rip current, do not panic, swim parallel to the shore until you are no longer in the current. If you cannot find your way out, draw attention to yourself.
GRILLING TIPS
If you plan on celebrating at a picnic, make sure to wash your hands before eating. If your food is perishable, avoid leaving it in the sun, try putting it in a cooler.
Always supervise the grill when in use, keep it away from the house and trees. Use the proper cooking tools to avoid burns. Keep children and pets away from the grill.
FIREWORKS
Fireworks are a staple of any Independence Day celebration, the safest way to enjoy fireworks is attending a public firework show operated by professionals. Stay at least 500 feet away from the show.
If you are aware of untrained amateurs using fireworks, leave the area. Keep fireworks away from children. Do not light or throw fireworks toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.
As a precaution, keep a supply of water near the fireworks. Wear eye and hand protection when lighting fireworks. Light only one at a time and never relight a dud. Store the fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.
