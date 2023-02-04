As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are encouraged to make and keep appointments in order to prevent a shortage in the coming weeks.
February is often times accompanied by unpredictable and inclement weather which can make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointment safely and even blood drive cancellations.
All who donate in February will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email as well as a chance to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida, as a thanks from Red Cross and Amazon.
DONATION DATES
These are upcoming blood donation opportunities scheduled for February:
CLINTON COUNTY
Plattsburgh: Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Days Inn by Wyndham located at 406 State Route 3
ESSEX COUNTY
Ticonderoga: Monday, Feb. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus 333 located at 103 Montcalm St.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Tupper Lake: Thursday, Feb. 9 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Goff Nelson Library located at 41 Lake St.
To donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app or visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to schedule an appointment.
DONATION DETAILS
All blood types are welcome, you will need a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Those who wish to support their local Red Cross, but do not wish to donate, can volunteer as a blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives or transportation specialist to the hospitals.
For more information or how to apply contact joineny@redcross.org, call (518) 387-9441 or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
