PLATTSBURGH — This year’s “Spirit of Ianelli” winner for the Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival is the youngest in the award’s history.
“We had some great nominations,” Sue LeBlanc-Durocher, Sunrise Rotary Club’s chair for the Mayor’s Cup, said at a City Hall press conference Wednesday.
“But there was one person in particular that we thought ‘oh my goodness, we really have to give them a pat on the back and thank them.’”
That person was 7-year-old Mia Taylor, who has been an avid community supporter over the past few years.
“This honor is bestowed upon an individual or individuals, sail or landlubber, who exemplify the same ‘community does matter spirit’ that inspired Mayor (John) Ianelli 45 years ago,” LeBlanc-Durocher said, “empowering our lake community to thrive, not only on on the race day, but every day.”
She said Taylor does just that.
“She is an amazing young lady, and her passion and energy for giving to those in need sets an example for all of us in the community.”
With the help of her mother, Jessica Furnia, Taylor created “Mia’s Spreading Love Mission” on Facebook.
Her missions have spread love in the area in a variety of different ways.
She mails birthday cards to nursing home residents, community members facing serious illnesses and others that need a reason to smile and feel they are not forgotten.
Taylor has mailed over 1,000 handmade cards already in 2023.
“Mia’s Spreading Love Mission” has also donated raffle baskets for various benefits in the local area, donated hats and gloves to local classrooms and raised money to support local book fairs.
Additionally, she personally volunteers at local nursing homes and has organized school supply drives, Christmas drives and Easter basket drives to support those in need in the community.
“Mia has autism. She has endured medical challenges that have resulted in multiple major surgeries and trips to Manhattan for treatments,” Furnia said in a press release.
“Mia has quickly learned what community means and she created ‘Mia’s Spreading Love Mission’ with the goal of giving back to the community that stood alongside her when she was enduring multiple surgeries. I don’t think she will ever stop giving back.”
As the award winner, Taylor will also have the honor of being the grand marshal for the City of Plattsburgh’s Fourth of July parade this year.
“Every year ... we look to reward and acknowledge an individual for their outstanding community contributions,” City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“It’s the city’s pleasure to see Ms.Taylor receive this acknowledgement as well as extend an offer for her to be this year’s Independence Day Parade Marshal.”
The award, which is named in honor of the co-founder of the Mayor’s Cup Regatta in 1978 and former City of Plattsburgh Mayor, John Ianelli, was established in 2010.
Past honorees of the “Spirit of Ianelli” Award include:
2022 — Julia Devine and Amy Guglielmo
2021 — Thom and Betty Loreman
2020 — Local Frontline Essential Workers
2019 — The Plattsburgh Air Park Restoration Group of Volunteers
2018 — Leigh and Stephens Mundy
2017 — Janet Duprey
2016 — Gordie Little
2015 — Local Law Enforcement of Clinton County
2014 — Kit and Sally Booth
2013 — Bob Wallet
2012 — Roger Harwood
2011 — Matt Spiegel
2010 — Bob Pooler
“We’re so pleased to have this partnership with the City and be able to show that it doesn’t matter how old you are or who you are, you can do anything,” LeBlanc-Durocher said.
The award will now be presented to Taylor, who was unable to attend the press conference Wednesday, at the Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival on July 8.
“Usually it’s the day of the festival,” LeBlanc-Durocher said.
“Normally it has been awarded after the regatta races are finished and they give awards out at that time, but we’ll keep you posted on where we’re gonna award Mia.”
