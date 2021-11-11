PLATTSBURGH — Wesley Black, the first veteran from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars to go on a North Country Honor Flight, has died.
Black, 36, was fighting metastasized colon cancer stemming from his service in the Vermont National Guard from which he was medically retired in 2015.
He died peacefully on Sunday with his family by his side at his home in White River Junction, N.H.
"This is sad to see this come to an end so quick like this," Barrie Finnegan, executive director of North Country Honor Flight, said.
MILITARY CAREER
A former staff sergeant who served tours of duty in Iraq in 2005-06 and Afghanistan in 2010, Black was wounded in Iraq when an improvised explosive device went off under the vehicle he was in.
He recovered and finished his tour.
Although ailing, Black was excited to be taking part in the Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. out of Plattsburgh on Sept. 18, saying he was looking forward to seeing the memorials of all the previous wars and the past sacrifices of veterans.
Finnegan said he was glad Black was able to make the trip.
"The timing couldn't have been any better," Finnegan said.
"I'm glad we were able to get him on that last flight of the year, otherwise he wouldn't have made it. I'm glad it worked out."
‘A BIG RELIEF FOR HIM’
Finnegan said Black enjoyed the trip to Washington, and was able to make a visit to the tombstone of his lieutenant who was killed the same day Black was wounded.
"That gave him a chance to unload a lot of baggage that he had been carrying for a lot of years," Finnegan said.
"It was good that he had an opportunity to do that."
Janet Duprey, North Country Honor Flight director of operations, said Black's parents told them that he had been dealing with survivor's guilt over the loss of his lieutenant.
"It was a big relief for him," Duprey said.
"His parents said that he talked about Honor Flight all the time and was so thankful for the trip."
Finnegan said each Honor Flight is special, and Black's participation made the last trip even more so.
"It was so important to him, and it was important to us as well," Finnegan said.
"We learned a lot of lessons along the way."
TO OFFER CONDOLENCES
Black is survived by his wife Laura and son Ronan, as well as his parents Dustin and Norine and brother Alex and sister-in-law Megan, along with their children.
Calling hours will be held at Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at Hartford High School (Vermont) on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at noon. Interment will be private.
Online condolences are appreciated at www.knightfuneralhomes.com and memorial contributions can be made to the Our Heroes Fund.
