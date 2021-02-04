WHALLONSBURG – The Whallonsburg Grange Hall's “Home Together Film Series" is a portal between Bucharest and Burlington 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.13.
The series' Reel Talk speaker, Emilie Stigliani, executive editor of the Burlington Free Press, unpacks director Alexander Nanau's “Collective."
The 2019 film's logline is “a gripping, real-time docu-thriller that follows a heroic team of journalists as they expose shocking corruption in the Romanian national health-care system.”
TABACARILOR STREET TO BANK STREET
Investigative journalism is the intersection between the Gazeta Sporturilor (Sports Gazette) reporters that exploded the 2015 cover-up in the aftermath of the deadly Clubul Colectiv fire and Stigliani's digging dozen, who excavated the Jay Peak Resort fraud debacle in a 2020 series.
“What's special about this movie is that it's a movie primarily about investigative journalism,” David Reuther, Grange board of directors' member and Champlain Valley Film Society founder, said.
“Emilie led a team of reporters in a four-part series exposing of the $350 million fraud at the Jay Ski resort that came out in December.
“It was reported nationally in USA Today, so it got a huge amount of attention. People knew a little about it, but this was a very in-depth profile.
“So, she's directly been involved in a major, investigative-reporting story. Not only does she have all of this experience at the Free Press and knowledge of a journalist in general, but very specifically to the subject of investigative journalism.”
NATIONAL TRAUMA
Goodbye to Gravity, a hot metalcore band, was celebrating the release of its second album, "Mantras of War" at the nightclub on Oct. 30, 2015.
The 80-seat sit-down club was packed with approximately 400 standing fans, according to news reports at the time.
Lead singer Andrei Galut, survived, while his bandmates -- Mihai Alexandru, Bogdan Enache, Alex Pascu and Vlad Telea -- perished.
The point of ignition was a pyrotechnics' spark, which landed on sound-proofing foam wrapped around a pillar.
There was an outcry after the fire, which ultimately killed 64 and injured 146 people.
The Gazeta Sporturilor started investigating and didn't stop.
“It was a newspaper that reported about soccer matches,” Reuther said.
“One of those reporters (Catalin Tolontan) felt there was more to this story than what the government was putting out.”
The Colectiv fire was a national trauma in Romania.
“We had mass demonstrations that really felt like a wave of big change,” Nanau, per a Magnolia Pictures interview, said.
“For the first time it felt like the young generation was fed up and wanted to get rid of all the corruption. So, we thought to do a film about it, but where to start?”
Nanau put the project aside and went to shoot another film in Afghanistan.
“When I came back, I met with my co-producer from HBO Europe,” he said.
“It had gotten worse – people were dying in hospitals – so we decided to [look in] all possible directions for characters whose lives could say something about what was happening. The victims, the hospitals, the doctors, the state.”
Nanau said Tolontan's team began to uncover irregularities.
“So, the head of my team and co-author of the film, Antoaneta Opris, said, 'Let’s try to get to Tolontan,'” Nanau said.
“We thought following the press might be the right angle from which you could really describe the mechanisms of society, the relationship between power and citizens.
“When Tolontan saw that our team was thorough and serious about the investigations we’d done, I think that made him trust us. One day he called and said, 'Listen, I might have something. I can’t tell you what it is, but we might be ready to let you film some of it.'”
Tolontan is not only a famous sports journalist but also a famous investigative journalist.
“So he was a prominent figure even before [the fire]," Nanau said.
'STRANGER THAN FICTION'
Reuther said the Sports Gazette began very much like “All the President's Men” or “Spotlight.”
“They began investigating, and they kept opening up layer on layer on layer of corruption,” he said.
“It's almost stranger than fiction, and at one point they say to each other, 'I don't think people are going to believe what we are reporting because it's too sensational.'”
The Gazeta Sporturilo's coverage led to the fall of the Romanian government.
“It's that big a story, and then the government puts in a new, very reform-minded Minister of Health (Vlad Voiculescu), who then struggles to uncover more and more of how this happened, this tragedy," Reuther said.
"It's not the fire, but the cover up of the medical treatment of the people. It's again, astonishing, and very much like 'All the President's Men.'”
The film's protagonists include Tolontan, editor-in-chief of the daily newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor; his team of editors, Mirela Neag and Razvan Lutac; Camelia Riou, anesthetist/whistleblower at the Bucharest Burn Hospital; Tedy Ursuleanu, a survivor of the fire; Voiculescu, Minister of Health; and Narcis Hogea, an engineer and father of Alex Hogea, a victim of the fire, who died in Vienna on Nov. 22, 2015 from multi-resistant bacteria infections.
“It's a very personal story,” Reuther said.
“Some of the leading characters are the victims of this fire, who are horribly burned and maimed and they become the larger part of it. It's not just the reporters and the health minister.”
“Collective” was selected for the 2019 Venice International Film Festival – World Premiere, 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, 2020 Sundance Film Festival, 2020 AFI Fest.
“Many people felt it was one of the very best movies of the year,” Reuther said.
“It's a movie when you first hear about it, I don't want to see a movie about a Romanian nightclub fire.
“But it's not about that. It's about the importance of a free press to uncover scandals and try to right wrong, and then, of course, that's incredibly important now, the importance of journalism.”
