EDITOR’S NOTE: Beginning this year, P-R book columnist Thomas Grant Bruso is introducing a five-star rating system to give an “at-a-glance” take on each book.
The ratings are as follows:
1 star = a snoozer.
2 stars = lukewarm.
3 stars = Likable.
4 stars = Excellent.
5 stars = A triumph.
“This Is Not the Jess Show” ★ ★ ★ ★
Anna Carey’s “This Is Not the Jess Show” is a fun, clever young adult thriller.
Jess Flynn is trying to get through her junior year at Swickley High School without any drama. She wants to graduate and get on with her life.
Being an adolescent, life without drama is impossible. The stress of being a youth yields many predicaments: cute guys, late-night parties, difficult home life, and an uncertain future.
Jess’s central problem is her younger sister’s failing health. Watching Sara lying in bed, slowly dying from the mysterious flu that has plagued the small town, Jess doesn’t want to leave her sister’s side.
As Jess navigates the ups and downs of adolescence, she soon realizes something is not quite right in her small circle of daily life. She starts to hear strange noises, people talking even when nobody is in sight. There is also something peculiar about her friend’s and family’s behavior, but Jess does not understand what is happening.
Filled with various Easter eggs from the 1990s, Carey delivers a nostalgic, engaging story that transports readers back to a more heartening time when people admired pop culture and a slower-paced life. The riveting narrative keeps this astute novel moving toward a climactic ending. The plot’s twist comes early, but the reader will be surprised to see how the main character handles the revelation.
“The Mary Shelley Club” ★ ★ ★
Goldy Moldavsky’s middling, bloated young adult novel, “The Mary Shelley Club,” offers few scares.
A mix between Scream and Gossip Girl, the novel delves into the depths of joining a mysterious society called the Mary Shelley Club, where students at Manchester Prep organize complex pranks on classmates known as Fear Tests.
The book’s awkward protagonist, Rachel Chavez, has difficulty fitting into the new scene until she meets a new group of students, and a harrowing incident goes awry. She finds herself in the middle of a dangerous cat-and-mouse game, fighting for her life. The incident attracts the attention of The Mary Shelly Club members, and Rachel, transitioning from “New Girl” to “It Girl,” joins the club.
When the pranks begin to escalate into threatening territory, and members of the secret society start getting killed off one by one, Rachel knows she is in too deep. When she becomes the hunted, she must see things through to the end and unmask the killer before they strike again.
An homage to horror slasher movies adds credibility to the story, but the scares are few and far between. It loses steam mid-way with a mountainous amount of adolescent angst.
“The Disappearing Act” ★ ★ ★ ★
Compulsive and Hitchcockian, Catherine Steadman’s gripping psychological thriller, “The Disappearing Act,” is profoundly human and emotional.
It is pilot season in Los Angeles, the land of entertainment, dreams, and—nightmares. Every serious actor and actress would love an opportunity to star in a popular TV series. They would even kill for it.
British star Mia Eliot is well known for her starring roles in costume dramas in her native country, but she flies to the City of Angels to join the rat race of auditioning for the role of her career. When she arrives in the land of make-believe, she is greeted with movie stars, expensive houses, and sunny skies.
Beneath the surface, not everything is promising, as she soon learns when she befriends a young woman named Emily at an audition. When Emily leaves her place in line to pay her expired meter, she offers Mia her spot.
Mia insists that she can deal with Emily’s situation and pay the parking meter before she gets ticketed. She encourages Emily to resume the audition. When Mia returns to the auditions, Emily has disappeared. Nobody, not even the receptionist who checked in every actress that morning, has heard of Emily.
Steadman’s narrative is captivating and twisty, as the windy roads of Mulholland Drive. “The Disappearing Act” is a MeToo guessing game of greed and corruption within the small community of movie-making. It is a rich, poignant, and hypnotizing summer read.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
