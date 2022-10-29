What is your favorite scary novel?
As a writer and storyteller, I am motivated by telling horror stories about creepy crawlers living in my mind’s darkest corners.
I have always been drawn to horror, suspense, and paranormal books from young adulthood. Movies, too, but this column is about writing and reading. I am getting ahead of myself.
I should explain my fascination with the macabre and ghostly groundwork for my writing.
Firstly, I am one of those people who likes being scared. So, naturally, when I sit down to write, the cogs in my brain are in a continuous state of restlessness about how to scare and surprise my readers with a unique idea. How will I keep them turning pages to the shocking ending?
Take my latest paranormal horror short story, “Prayers for the Undead.” I begin the supernatural tale with a sense of dread, a foreshadowing idea leading to a horrific crime. The reader does not know what that crime is or what the main protagonist is running from, but the atmosphere of the opening scene alerts the reader that something foreboding is afoot. I’ve created enough tension to keep the reader engaged until the final page.
I like that sense of disquiet when I start to read a good horror story. Nothing beats a fantastic Hitchcockian tale of terror, mounting suspense leading to a startling climax. Psychological horror trumps gore, though I do not mind reading a solid slasher from time to time.
There is something to be said by the intrigue of shadowy things that go bump in the night, especially around this time of year. That is why I like the spirit of Halloween; the season puts me in a proper writing mindset, although I can spin a terrifying story any time of the year. October adds a sense of authenticity to my writing. For someone who has written his share of horror stories, I know that I am in my element when conjuring uncanny images on the page, adding a new take on the horror trope like a haunted house, ghost story, or that pesky corpse that won’t die.
Keeping the narrative different is always the most challenging part of writing. With a market flooded with the same horror stories, telling a similar old tale but with a new twist is a more complex job. Finding your niche—and voice—in a crowded field of horror writers is daunting, demanding, and, at times, frustrating. We all strive to make a recycled story fresh.
When it comes to an adequate good read, readers expect a certain level of quality in a book’s narrative.
A few authors’ works continue to give me the heebie-jeebies, like Stephen King and Dean Koontz. While publishing numerous books yearly, Koontz and King renew the words “horror” and “paranormal” to keep the horror aficionado spellbound in their hypnotizing storytelling. I have enjoyed other interesting horror authors over the last few years as well: Chuck Wendig, Thomas Olde Heuvelt, Josh Malerman, Peter Straub, Henry James, Paul Tremblay, and Robert R. McCammon, to name a few.
Two of my favorite spooky books I enjoy reading every time this year are Stephen King’s “Salem’s Lot” and William Peter Blatty’s “Exorcist.” If you have not read Blatty’s novel, I recommend getting your hands on the 40th Anniversary Edition, where he had the opportunity to polish the manuscript and edit the book the way he intended. Both books are rich in atmosphere and psychological horror that is disarming and unsettling at the same time.
Please find enough time to read this holiday season. Carve out a solid chunk of quality time for your favorite chilling books.
— Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.