Reader's Choice 2021 Winners

There’s nothing like good service. Our lives are made easier and more pleasant when assistance comes with a smile, that phone call is returned promptly and that serving of lasagna is delivered piping hot. Premier service and quality products are no accident — they exist when the proprietors of a business take pride in what they do and go the extra mile because they, and their employees, truly care.

This year’s Reader’s Choice Awards winners reflect those qualities and more. Our readers have spoken, and we’ve compiled the results to determine the winners in dozens of categories. We at the Press-Republican congratulate the winners and thank the readers who weighed in.

If you’re unfamiliar with some of these top-rated enterprises, consider giving them a try. After all, they’ve received their customers’ seal of approval, and there’s no better recommendation than that.

DINING

All-Around Restaurant

Anthony’s

Appetizers

Twisted Carrot

Asian Cuisine

Himalaya Restaurant

Bakery

Rulf’s

Barbeque

Smoke Signals

Beer Selection

Valcour Brewing

Breakfast

Campus Corner

Catering

Aleka’s

Coffee Shop

Koffee Kat

Dessert

Iris’s

Family Restaurant

Pizza Palace

Fast Food

Pizza Bono

Fine Dining

Anthony’s

Happy Hour

Sip Restaurant

Home Cooking

Arnie’s

Ice cream/ Frozen Yogurt

Harrigan’s (Brainardsville Location)

Italian Cuisine

Arnie’s

Mexican Cuisine

Lomeli’s

Mexican Restaurant

Michigans

McSweeney’s Red Hots

Pizza Delivery / Take-Out

Pizza Palace

Pizzeria

Pizza Palace

Salad

Butcher Block

Seafood

Mainely Lobster

Sports Bar

Buster’s

Sub/

Sandwich Shop

Zuke’s

Vegetarian

Himalaya Restaurant

Wine Selection

Gioiosa’s

Winery/Brewery

Ausable Brewing

Wings

Pasquale’s

GOODS & SERVICES

Accountant

Sarah Chase

Auto Body Shop

G&G Auto

Auto Repair Service

G&G Auto

Bank

Dannemora Federal Credit Union

Barber Shop

Plaza Barber Shop

Computer Repair

Roy Meachum, Former Geek Squad

Construction Company

B & E Development

Credit Union

Dannemora Federal Credit Union

Day Spa

Stoneworks Massage and Skincare

Dental Practice

Plattsburgh Family Dentistry

Dentist

Doctor Martha Breyette

Dry Cleaners

O’Neill’s Laundry

Electrical Service

ACE Electric

Electrical Service/Contractor

ACE Electric

Employment Agency

Coryer Staffing

Fitness Center

Leah Grace Fitness

Florist

Plattsburgh Flower Market

Fuel Oil/Kerosene/Propane

Gordon Oil Co

Funeral Home

Brown Funeral Home

Golf Course

Harmony

Hair Salon

Amazing Hair Care

Hearing Aids

Plattsburgh Hearing

Heating /AC Service

Northern Repair & Design

Insurance Agency

Jabaut Insurance

Insurance Agent

Blue Line Insurance Agency, Inc.

Kennel

Covey’s K-9’s

Doggy Daycare

Landscaping Services

Hart’s Lawn Care

Lawn Care

Hart’s Lawn Care

Massage Therapist

Erin Soule

Mortgages

Dannemora Federal Credit Union

Nail Salon

T-Nails

Nursery

Pray’s Farmers Market

Nursing Home

Pine Harbour

Pet Grooming

Good Karma Dog Grooming

Pools / Spas

Lake Champlain Pools & Spa

Real Estate Agency

RE/MAX North Country

Recycling Center

Northern Cakes Redemption Center

Rental Store

Booth Rentals & Property Management

Retirement Facility

Pine Harbour Assisted Living

Senior Living Facility

Pine Harbour Assisted Living

Snow Removal

Freedom Fence, Co.

Tanning Salon

BeauSoleil Tanning

Theatre Company

Adirondack Regional Theatre

Travel Agency

O’Driscoll’s Travel Agency

Veterinarian

Plattsburgh Animal Hospital

SHOPPING

ATV Dealer

Roberts Sports

Auto Parts and Supplies

Parker Chevrolet

Automotive Dealership (New Vehicle)

Della Honda

Automotive Dealership (Used Vehicle)

Parker Chevrolet, Inc

Book Store

Cornerstone Bookshop

Consignment Shop

A Beautiful Mess

Drug Store

Maggy’s Pharmacy

Grocery Store

Hannaford

Hardware Store

Windover’s

Jewelry Store

Payson’s

Liquor Store

Liquor & Wine Warehouse

Meat Market

Lashway’s

Nursery / Garden

Pray’s Farmers Market

Orchard

Rulf’s

Place to Buy a Mattress

America’s Mattress

Place to Buy Appliances

Ray’s Appliance

Place to Buy Furniture

Ashley’s Furniture Home Store

Place to Buy Produce

Pray’s Farmers Market

Power Sports/ATV/Motorcycles

Roberts Sports

Thrift Store

Dress Code

Tire Dealer

G&G Tire

Women’s Clothing

Dress Code

