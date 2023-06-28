ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Health Department was notified that a woodchuck in the Ticonderoga area has tested positive for rabies.
A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officer was alerted by a resident of a woodchuck acting aggressively. The officer arrived in the area to capture the wild animal for purpose of rabies testing.
Mark Wright, Ticonderoga Supervisor reached out to ECHD after the DEC officer informed him of the incident. After consult with the health department, direction was provided for safe handling including transport to Ticonderoga Animal Hospital.
They prepared and shipped the specimen to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory.
Following the positive results, Director of Public Health, Linda Beers said, “Woodchuck, also known as groundhogs, are known to carry rabies. A case in this species has not been confirmed since 2012; also in Ticonderoga.”
A second woodchuck from Ticonderoga was retrieved and submitted for rabies testing and results are pending.
In 2023, cases have been confirmed in three gray fox, one raccoon, and one woodchuck.
“We encourage people to maintain their distance from wild animals and to keep pets current with rabies vaccine,” Jessica Darney Buehler, Director of Health Planning &
Promotion, said.
Visit essexcountyny.gov/health for more information about rabies and to register for free rabies vaccination clinics offered by ECHD.
