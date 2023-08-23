SCHROON LAKE — A raccoon in Schroon Lake has tested positive for rabies.
According to the Essex County Health Department (ECHD), they were notified on Friday, Aug. 18, of an unusually aggressive raccoon in Schroon Lake.
The homeowner had alerted ECHD of a raccoon that came into the yard and pursued an adult.
The resident was able to successfully avoid contact with the animal.
On behalf of the resident, ECHD requested assistance from the NYS Department of Conservation (DEC). An officer was dispatched to the area to capture the wild animal for purpose of rabies testing.
After consult with the health department, direction was provided for safe handling including transport to Ticonderoga Animal Hospital. They prepared and shipped the specimen to the NYSDOH Wadsworth Laboratory.
This specimen returned positive for rabies Monday.
“Luckily, this incident didn’t generate any human, pet or livestock exposures,” Jessica Darney Buehler, Director of Health Planning and Promotion for ECHD, said.
“Rabies is a serious public health concern as a fatal disease. But it is also 100% preventable by not feeding or having contact with wild animals, keeping pets up to date on vaccinations and seeking post exposure treatment if a potential rabies exposure occurs.”
So far in 2023, in Essex County, cases have been confirmed in five gray foxes, two raccoons and one woodchuck.
“The rabies bait drop led by the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) concluded last week,” Director of Public Health for ECHD, Linda Beers, said.
“The national wildlife vaccination program scatters oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits in areas across the US, including parts of Essex County. While we make recommendations for locations with the most need for rabies prevention, APHIS ultimately decides the geographical areas to receive the ONRAB bait.”
The ONRAB bait is a blister pack filled with the vaccine and coated with a sweet attractant. When an animal bites into one of the baits, they are dosed with rabies vaccine. An adequate dose will cause the animal to develop immunity to rabies.
Humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the bait, but are asked to leave the bait undisturbed if encountered. If contact with the bait occurs, the contact areas should immediately be rinsed with soap and warm water.
Each bait carries a toll-free number that can be called should anyone have additional questions or concerns. To learn more about rabies or the ORV program, you can dial 1 866–4–USDA–WS (1–866–487–3297) to speak with staff from Wildlife Services or visit the website: http://www.aphis.usda.gov/wildlife-damage/rabies
The Essex County Health Department supports mitigation and control efforts by:
• Submitting animals for surveillance testing and when rabies exposures cannot be ruled out
• Ensuring rabies post-exposure prophylaxis is pursued by individuals exposed to animals confirmed or suspected to be infected with rabies
• Providing outreach and education to communities about rabies prevention and management strategies
• Conducting rabies vaccine clinics each year to ensure pets are fully immunized; the next clinic is Wednesday, Oct. 4 in Schroon Lake, register here: www.essexcountyny.gov/health/rabies
